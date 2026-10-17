Seven on Trial Over Alleged $260,000 Fraud at BPR Bank Rwanda

KIGALI – Seven people are on trial at Nyarugenge Intermediate Court over the alleged theft of $260,189 (about Rwf383.7 million) from BPR Bank Rwanda through the misuse of electronic payment systems.

The defendants include Manirakiza Obed, a former bank IT employee; Uwitonze Jean Paul, founder of Nyungwe Sideview Hotel; and Bikorimana Innocent, a mining company owner in Rulindo District.

The other defendants are Bayingana Denis, an international commission agent; Urimubenshi Dismas, a former employee of Uwitonze; Nzatunga Ruvuguta Emmanuel; and Mutangana Parfait Sixbert.

The case followed complaints from BPR customers who reported unauthorised withdrawals from their accounts using their bank card details. The bank investigated before reporting the matter to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

The defendants face charges including fraud, misuse of computer systems, identity fraud and money laundering.

Alleged manipulation of payment systems

The prosecution alleges that Manirakiza abused his position by moving customers from the 3D payment authentication system, which offers stronger security checks, to the less secure 2D system. This allegedly allowed card details to be used for payments without the same level of verification.

Prosecutors also allege that Manirakiza gave some of the defendants access to CyberSource, a platform used to process electronic payments, and that their communications showed coordination in the alleged scheme.

Manirakiza denied wrongdoing, saying his actions were part of his responsibilities to assist customers. He argued that choosing the appropriate payment system was not his responsibility.

The prosecution said the bank suspended affected cards in October 2025 after the problem was discovered. The cards had reportedly been used in transactions dating back to August 7, 2025, and the system under investigation was shut down.

Prosecutors allege that proceeds were shared among some defendants, including money channelled through Uwitonze’s hotel. Uwitonze is accused of involvement in transactions involving $127,000.

Defendants deny wrongdoing

Bikorimana denied the charges, saying his dealings with BPR were based on legitimate business agreements. He also denied knowing the other defendants.

He told the court that his company was established in 2018, before the alleged offences, and argued that the date of its establishment supported his defence.

His lawyer said the use of 2D and 3D payment systems was not inherently criminal because the bank had provided access through legitimate business arrangements.

Bikorimana also referred to a chargeback dispute, in which a payment is reversed or challenged. He said he approached the bank after realising he had received money that did not belong to him and wanted to resolve the matter through discussions.

Uwitonze said prosecutors had not established that he continued using CyberSource after the bank shut down the system in October 2025. He also disputed the money laundering allegations, maintaining that his transactions were covered by agreements with the bank.

Urimubenshi told the court that Uwitonze asked him to open a company account in his own name because Uwitonze was listed in the Credit Reference Bureau, which records borrowers’ credit histories.

He said he provided his identification documents and telephone number because he believed he was following his employer’s instructions. He denied benefiting personally from the transactions. Prosecutors argued that he would not have participated without expecting a benefit.

Bayingana said he worked as a commission agent and had been approached by Uwitonze to attract customers to the hotel. He said their agreement entitled him to a 15% commission on payments from customers he brought in.

Prosecutors, however, allege that Bayingana helped organise meetings to discuss the fraudulent use of CyberSource.

Mutangana also denied wrongdoing, saying BPR had provided him with access to CyberSource. His lawyer argued that the dispute should be treated as a commercial matter, while the bank’s lawyer said commercial negotiations would not remove criminal liability if offences had been committed.

Prosecution seeks 10-year sentences

Prosecutors identified Manirakiza as a central figure because of his technical knowledge and access to the bank’s systems. They said he tested transactions using his own card and exchanged messages with others about whether withdrawals had succeeded.

The prosecution argued that the alleged scheme would not have been possible without his assistance and said communications among the defendants indicated coordination.

Prosecutors requested 10-year prison sentences for each defendant, citing the penalties for money laundering and the rules governing multiple offences. They also sought fines ranging from Rwf2 million to more than $380,000.

BPR Bank Rwanda asked the court to order the defendants to pay $287,760 in compensation, equivalent to about Rwf424 million.

The court scheduled its judgment for December 11, 2026, at 2 p.m.

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