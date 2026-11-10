Homepoint Raises Bar for Quality Home Appliances in Rwanda with Fourth Showroom, an Exclusive Haier Brand Store at Kimironko

KIGALI – Homepoint, the trade name of Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd., has opened its fourth showroom at Kimironko, a store dedicated exclusively to the Haier brand.

The opening on Monday, 9 November 2026, marks another milestone in Homepoint’s long-standing commitment to shaping Rwanda’s home appliance market by leading with quality, service and innovation.

Supported by Homepoint’s product advisors and after-sales service team, the Kimironko outlet joins Homepoint’s established stores in Kicukiro, Remera and KIC, bringing customers in one of Kigali’s busiest residential and commercial areas simultaneously.

Closer to Haier’s portfolio of refrigeration, laundry, cooling and kitchen appliances, visitors can compare models, receive expert advice and arrange delivery in one place.

Setting the Standard Since 2010

Founded in 2010, Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda has spent more than fifteen years building its reputation as one of the country’s most trusted appliance distributors and solutions providers.

Through Homepoint, the company represents internationally respected brands including Haier, LG, Philips, Kenwood, Black&Decker, Kent RO, Hawkins, Brabantia, VON and Daikin.

Homepoint has consistently chosen to compete on product quality, reliability and long-term customer value rather than on price alone.

That philosophy is delivered through a complete customer ecosystem spanning retail showrooms, the homepoint.rw online store, business-to-business supply, engineering solutions and after-sales support.

The aim is to ensure that every customer who buys from Homepoint should enjoy the product for years, backed by professional installation, maintenance and service.

Murli Menon, the Chief Executive Officer of Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda, says this focus on quality and service is what Rwandan consumers obviously expect.

“Today’s consumers are increasingly prioritizing quality, reliability, and value. Our role is to bring internationally trusted brands to Rwanda while ensuring customers receive world-class service and support. Our consumers are discerning, informed, and seek products that deliver lasting value,” he said.

Partnering with the World’s Leading Appliance Brand

After securing official distribution rights, Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda committed to giving Rwandan households direct access to the brand’s innovative products through a dedicated Haier Brand Store.

According to Euromonitor International, Haier was the world’s leading major appliances brand by sales volume in 2025, the 17th consecutive year it has held that position.

Menon noted that Haier’s strong combination of quality and affordability has so far resonated well with Rwandan customers, and the dedicated showroom allows shoppers to experience the brand’s technology first-hand before they buy.

Consolee Nshimiyimana, Head of Retail at Homepoint, says the change is visible on the showroom floor.

“As more Rwandans invest in building modern homes, demand is shifting from conventional freestanding cookers toward integrated kitchen solutions. Customers are increasingly choosing built-in appliances such as microwaves, ovens, and cooker hoods to achieve both functionality and modern aesthetics,” she said.

She added that today’s customers arrive better informed and focused on performance, energy efficiency and long-term value, which is why Homepoint invests in product training so that its advisors can guide every purchase.

Customers Innovation

Recognizing that affordability remains a key consideration for many households, Homepoint is working with a newly launched Microfinance company FlexiPay, a customer-friendly financing solution that will allow eligible customers to spread payments over two, three, four or six months.

Manoj Skariah, Managing Director of Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda, said the aim is to make quality appliances accessible without compromising on standards.

“FlexiPay is designed to simplify the purchasing journey. Customers can visit our showroom, choose the product they want, select a payment plan that suits their needs, and receive a financing decision within a short timeframe,” he explained.

The program is expected to launch before end of November.

Engineering Excellence Beyond Retail

Homepoint’s commitment to quality is equally visible in its engineering division, which has delivered air-conditioning and ventilation projects for major institutions.

Its solutions feature energy-efficient inverter technology and environmentally friendly R32 refrigerants, supported by professional installation, maintenance and after-sales service.

With Kimironko now open, Homepoint plans to introduce other showrooms in Musanze, Rubavu and Gahanga as part of its long-term growth strategy, bringing its standard of quality and service to more Rwandan households.

As consumer expectations continue to rise, Homepoint’s formula of trusted global brands, expert advice, accessible financing and dependable after-sales support puts it at the forefront of Rwanda’s expanding quality home appliance market.

The Kimironko Haier Brand Store is the newest showcase of that promise.

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