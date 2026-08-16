Johana Products Scoops 2nd Overall Best Exhibitor Award

KIGALI – Johana Products Ltd has once again demonstrated its growing strength as a proudly Rwandan manufacturer, earning the first runner-up position for best exhibitor at the Rwanda International Trade Fair 2026.

The recognition comes just one year after Johana was crowned overall best exhibitor at the previous Rwanda International Trade Fair.

The latest award reflects Johana’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, new product development, customer satisfaction and the growth of Rwanda’s manufacturing sector. It also demonstrates the company’s increasing confidence as it prepares to serve the wider East African regional market.

Delivering on the Promise of Innovation

Winning the overall award last year set a high standard for Johana. The company’s leadership promised that the success would be followed by even greater innovation and product development. This year, Johana delivered on that promise by introducing 11 new products across hair and skin care.

John Nabirinda, Group Chairman of Johana Products Ltd, says the new products reflect a clear commitment to customers:

“Last year, we promised that Johana would continue investing in innovation and new product development. This year, we have delivered on that promise. We introduced 11 new products across Hair Care and Skin Care, all focused on making our customers’ lives better,” Nabirinda said.

For Johana, innovation is not simply about launching more products. It is about understanding consumers and developing practical, quality solutions for their everyday needs.

Johana’s achievement also contributes to the growing confidence in products manufactured in Rwanda. By investing in quality, product development, modern presentation and customer-focused solutions, the company is demonstrating that Rwandan manufacturers can compete successfully in demanding markets.

The company’s growth is also creating employment opportunities for Rwandans across manufacturing, sales, distribution, logistics, quality control, marketing and administration. Johana believes that a successful local manufacturer should create value beyond the products it puts on the market.

Quality and Affordability for Every Customer

Johana’s strategy is built around making quality personal-care products accessible to a wide range of consumers. Musa Mutebi, Director Operations at Johana Products Ltd, says the company deliberately serves customers with different needs and purchasing power.

“We believe there should be a product for every customer. Whether you are looking for high-value or low-value products, a big size or a small size, something for personal use or something for your business, we want to have a solution for you,” he said.

According to Mutebi, the philosophy is to give customers high value at an affordable price. The customer should feel that they are getting more from every franc they spend without compromising quality.

Taking Rwandan Innovation to East Africa

Johana’s next major opportunity lies in expanding its presence across the East African regional market. The company intends to take its Rwandan manufacturing capabilities, brands and customer-focused solutions to consumers beyond Rwanda.

Natasha Ngabirinda, Chief Executive Officer of Johana Products Ltd, sees the latest recognition as a beginning rather than an endpoint.

“This milestone is the beginning of many more. We are grateful for the recognition, but we are even more excited about what lies ahead. Our focus is to continue listening to our customers, developing solutions that meet their needs and taking those solutions across the East African region,” she said.

She vowed to have Johana to be recognized not only as a Rwandan company, but as a regional player born in Rwanda, built on quality and innovation, and trusted by customers across the region.

A Stronger Future

Johana Products Ltd continues to innovate, expand its product portfolio, create employment and build customer confidence in Made-in-Rwanda products.

The 11 new products introduced this year are a clear demonstration of Johana’s commitment to new product development, while its focus on affordability, quality and value places the customer at the centre of its growth.

Nabirinda says the ambition remains clear: to are building a company that believes in Rwanda, believes in its people and believes that African consumers deserve quality products at the right value. Innovation will remain at the centre of our growth.

Last year Johana won the overall title. This year it stood among the very best again. The journey is moving forward, from Rwanda to East Africa, with confidence, innovation and quality at its core.

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