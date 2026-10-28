From Kigali to Regional Glory: NCBA’s $1 Million Golf Investment Targets Future Champions

KIGALI – For golfers at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, the opportunity to represent Rwanda at a regional competition in Kenya offers more than a chance to win. It is an opportunity to test their skills against some of the region’s finest players, gain valuable experience and take another step towards achieving their ambitions in the sport.

That opportunity took shape over the weekend as the NCBA Golf Series Rwanda concluded its two-day Kigali qualifier, rewarding outstanding performances across multiple categories and identifying golfers who will advance to the regional grand finale.

Set for November 27 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya, the finale will bring together top performers from across the region in a competition backed by sustained private-sector investment.

At the heart of that commitment is NCBA Group, which invests approximately $1 million annually in golf across the region. For the bank, the investment goes beyond competition, focusing on nurturing talent, expanding opportunities and using sport to bring people together.

Speaking to participants, NCBA Bank Rwanda Managing Director Maurice Toroitich emphasized the role golf can play in helping individuals discover and realize their potential.

“We believe that in investing in golf, we give an opportunity to many people to not just enjoy the game of golf, but to actually realize their dream of potentially becoming great golfers in the region,” Toroitich said.

The investment reflects NCBA’s broader ambition to help build a stronger golfing community across East Africa, where players can develop their abilities, compete at higher levels and pursue opportunities that may otherwise remain out of reach.

Kigali’s Top Golfers Earn Their Shot at Regional Success

One of the standout stories from the Kigali qualifier was Alice Rwigema, who claimed the overall women’s gross title after posting scores of 84 on the opening day and 82 on the second day, finishing with a combined total of 166.

Her performance earned her a trophy, a golf bag and a place at the regional finale in Nairobi, where she will have the opportunity to showcase her talent against golfers from across East Africa.

“I am delighted to have won the overall women’s gross title. This victory means a lot to me, and qualifying for the regional finale in Nairobi is both an honor and an exciting opportunity to represent Rwanda,” Rwigema said.

Looking ahead to Nairobi, Rwigema acknowledged the challenge of competing against a wider regional field but expressed her determination to prepare thoroughly and give her best performance.

She also hopes her achievement will inspire more women and girls in Rwanda to embrace golf and pursue their ambitions in the sport.

“I also hope this achievement will inspire more women and girls in Rwanda to embrace golf and pursue their potential in the sport,” she added.

Beyond her performance on the course, Rwigema serves as the Rwanda Golf Union Women’s Representative, where she champions greater participation by women and girls in golf.

She was joined among the overall gross winners by Evans Mose, who secured the men’s title with 152 gross, and Innocent Rutamu, who won the seniors’ category with 156. All three winners received trophies and golf bags and earned trips to Nairobi for the regional finale.

Kigali Qualifier Showcases Talent Across Six Categories

The Kigali qualifier showcased the depth of talent among participating golfers, with the 36-hole net competition recognizing winners across six categories.

In the men’s handicap divisions, Paul Mburu won the 0–9 category with 148, Davis Nteziryayo claimed the 10–18 category with 137, and Emmanuel Rukangira topped the 19–28 category with 148.

In the women’s competition, Melissa Akanigi emerged victorious in the 0–18 category with 150, while Park Sunran won the 19–36 category with 143. Joseph Ntambara secured the seniors’ net title with 152.

The daily net competitions added further excitement, with Peter Nizeyimana recording 64 to take the opening-day honors, followed by Emmanuel Wuver, who won the second day with 66.

Individual excellence was also celebrated through the special awards. Benjamin Mukisa, Melissa Akanigi and Kang Kwang Jong recorded the longest drives in the men’s, ladies’ and seniors’ categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Anton Larsen, Sheetal Philip and Janvier Gasasira claimed the corresponding nearest-the-pin awards.

Together, the results highlighted the competitive spirit and range of talent on display throughout the two-day tournament, reinforcing the importance of providing golfers with opportunities to test their abilities and progress in the sport.

Beyond the Course: Investing in Golf’s Future

For NCBA, the Kigali qualifier is part of a longer-term commitment to developing golf in Rwanda and across the wider region. Toroitich noted that the bank has supported golf in Rwanda for three years and across the region for six years.

He stressed that the value of the investment extends beyond producing elite players, pointing to the friendships, professional relationships, camaraderie and sense of community that the sport fosters.

The bank’s support for the Sunshine Tour further demonstrates the opportunities that sustained investment can create, offering an example of the professional levels that emerging golfers may aspire to reach as they develop their skills.

Reaching that level, however, requires more than natural ability. Golf demands discipline, consistent practice, access to suitable facilities and regular exposure to competitive environments.

By supporting the game, NCBA seeks to contribute to an ecosystem in which players can continue to improve and pursue their goals.

Local tournaments such as the Kigali qualifier provide an important foundation, allowing golfers to assess their progress and compete for recognition. Regional competitions then offer a bigger test, exposing players to new opponents, different playing conditions and higher levels of competition.

The Kigali event therefore served two important purposes: celebrating achievement on the local course and identifying the players who will represent Rwanda at the next stage of the series.

For the qualifiers heading to Nairobi, the journey presents both a reward for their performances and an opportunity to grow through regional competition. Their results at the finale will provide another measure of their progress and the strength of Rwanda’s golfing talent.

Ultimately, NCBA’s investment is about creating the conditions in which ambition can translate into achievement. By continuing to support participation and competition, the bank is helping open doors for golfers across the region, with the long-term goal of turning promising talent into champions.

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