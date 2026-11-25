Bank of Kigali brought artists together with tax and legal experts to tackle the business side of creative careers, and committed to keep shaping BKreative around the realities creatives face.

Rwanda’s creative industry is growing fast. But behind every song, film and collection sits a business that must be managed, protected and financed. On Tuesday, 24 November, Bank of Kigali put that reality at the centre of the first BKreative Masterclass, held at the BK Arena Lounge with around 60 artists, creative entrepreneurs, managers and industry experts.

The afternoon opened with a keynote by Raoul Rugamba, Founder and CEO at Africa in Colors, who shared the lessons learned from building a career in Rwanda’s creative scene. What followed was a practical look at three areas that decide whether a creative career can last.

Bank of Kigali’s Taxation Unit unpacked how tax applies to creative work, from registering for a TIN to issuing EBM invoices, and showed how small gaps in compliance quietly cost creatives through withholding tax, missed contracts and penalties.

Music Producer, and the Co-founder of the Bionix, Christian Dessart, then turned to music contracts. He walked artists through the many revenue streams their work can generate, from authoring, publishing and distribution to performance and licensing, and how the foundation of generating those revenues start with negotiating the right contract.

The BKreative team closed the learning sessions with an overview of the bank’s financing solutions for creatives, along with a practical checklist to help them prepare before applying.

Artists raised their concerns about the financing gap and how the requirements are designed for more traditional businesses, and shared thoughts on how BKreative can be refined and enhanced. Many said that, alongside access to loans, they want to also be equipped with financial literacy, capacity building and more opportunities to showcase their talent.

That feedback speaks directly to what BKreative was built to do. Beyond financing, its mandate includes promoting financial literacy and connecting creatives to buyers and markets. The masterclass was a first step in delivering on that broader promise, and its format was deliberate: rather than bankers mainly speaking to artists, BKreative facilitated a conversation between creatives and experts from their own industry.

Bank of Kigali plans to build on this approach through future masterclasses and workshops, and through a BKreative podcast series that will bring industry experts and creatives into conversation and carry these discussions well beyond the room.

Legal support for music artists.

Building on the partnership introduced at the masterclass, BKreative in partnership with international legal experts, are subsidizing legal support to five Rwandan music artists with publishing, distribution or recording contracts with foreign companies in Africa, Europe, USA, and elsewhere. Selected artists will receive a contract review, mediation and negotiation with the company concerned, and follow-up until their case is resolved. Applications close on 15 December 2026.

The masterclass closed with remarks from Zaina Amri Sued, the Head of Sustainability from the BK Foundation, who said that “ Alongside financing, BK foundation also provides capacity building, in partnership with Bank of Kigali and with creatives themselves. What we want most is to keep these conversations going and to build solutions that fit the reality of creatives. This is a journey we want to continue together.

The Bkreative Masterclass was followed by a networking and a press conference announcing the BK 60 Concert, part of Bank of Kigali’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

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