Why Rwanda’s Unity Must Be Renewed By Every Generation 

Observed every October, Rwanda’s month of unity and resilience is more than an annual commemoration. It is an important national opportunity to look at how far the country has come in rebuilding trust, strengthening social cohesion and sustaining the values that underpin Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery.

The month gives Rwandans an opportunity to reflect on the country’s history, look at the progress made in rebuilding a united society and confront challenges that could undermine the gains achieved over the past three decades.

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi left Rwanda deeply divided and devastated. Rebuilding the country therefore required more than physical reconstruction. Unity and reconciliation consequently became central to Rwanda’s recovery.

A society cannot sustainably reconcile by forgetting its past. At the same time, remembrance must help prevent the recurrence of violence rather than perpetuate hatred and division.

Hence, one of the most important functions of the unity and resilience month is to keep Rwanda’s history part of the national conversation without allowing history to be a permanent source of division.

This is why these conversations remain important, particularly for younger generations who did not experience the genocide themselves. As the distance from 1994 grows, there is a greater responsibility to ensure that young Rwandans understand both the consequences of division and the importance of protecting the country’s social cohesion.

Reconciliation is a process that evolves with society. New generations emerge, communities change and new social, economic and political pressures develop. Maintaining unity therefore requires continuous reflection on whether existing approaches remain effective.

A central question is not simply whether Rwanda has become more united, but what is sustaining that unity and where vulnerabilities remain. This is where the month becomes particularly significant. It creates space to identify gaps within families, communities, workplaces and institutions before they become deeper social fractures.

We have to keep in mind that while national unity is often discussed at the level of government policy and national institutions, its durability is ultimately tested in everyday social interactions. Thus, for reconciliation to remain sustainable, unity has to move from being a political imperative promoted and defended by leaders to becoming the natural impulse of ordinary Rwandans.

This is what makes community-level discussions particularly important. They allow citizens to discuss issues affecting them directly and identify practical ways of strengthening trust and cooperation.

The younger generation occupies a particularly important position in sustaining Rwanda’s reconciliation journey. Young people represent the majority of Rwanda’s population and will increasingly determine the country’s social and political direction. They are also further removed from the events of 1994 than previous generations.

The call by Minister Jean Damascène Bizimana for young people to challenge attitudes associated with Rwanda’s troubled past is therefore significant. Young people should not simply be viewed as beneficiaries of reconciliation; they should be active custodians of it.

In an increasingly connected world, vigilance and awareness among young people are crucial. Social media can rapidly amplify information, grievances and narratives that can influence public attitudes. Building a resilient society therefore requires citizens who can distinguish between legitimate debate and messages designed to create hatred or division.

The month of unity and resilience therefore serves an important purpose of reminding Rwandans that unity is not something to take for granted. It is both an achievement to be protected and a responsibility that must be renewed by every generation.

The lessons of Rwanda’s past cannot be changed. But the country’s response to those lessons can continue to shape its future.

And ultimately, the strongest form of reconciliation is not simply the absence of division. It is the creation of a society in which citizens have developed enough trust, shared identity and resilience to ensure that the divisions of the past do not define the generations to come.

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