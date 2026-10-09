Kagame Meets Senegalese Foreign Minister as 11 Cooperation Deals Are Sealed

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame met Senegal’s Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang, on Thursday, October 8, as the two countries seek to turn their longstanding diplomatic relations into stronger economic cooperation.

The meeting at Urugwiro Village in Kigali concluded Niang’s official visit to Rwanda, which included the first session of the Rwanda-Senegal Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation on Wednesday.

The session resulted in the signing of 11 bilateral instruments, comprising three agreements and eight memoranda of understanding.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and Niang co-chaired the commission, which covered cooperation in political consultations, information and communication technology, tourism, youth, culture and the arts, sports, higher education and scientific research.

The agreements also address standardization, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition and the transfer of sentenced persons, expanding cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic relations into legal and institutional affairs.

During his meeting with Kagame, Niang conveyed a message of friendship and brotherhood from Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye. He also reviewed the outcomes of the joint commission, which reflected both countries’ commitment to translating areas of cooperation into practical results.

A joint follow-up committee was established to monitor implementation of the agreements, with experts expected to review progress in 2027.

The diplomatic engagements also included a Rwanda-Senegal Business Forum focused on increasing trade, investment and partnerships between private-sector actors in the two countries.

The latest agreements build on commitments made during Faye’s state visit to Rwanda in 2025, which included visa-free travel and cooperation in agriculture, health and other sectors.

The two countries are seeking to deepen their bilateral ties within the broader framework of African integration, with the new agreements providing a basis for expanding collaboration across government institutions, businesses and other sectors.

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