KIGALI– When a woman in one Rwandan village expressed interest in contesting for a local leadership position, she had the encouragement of her community but faced opposition from her husband.

Despite believing she had the ability to serve, she eventually abandoned her ambition after her husband refused to let her contest.

The experience, shared by Marie Médiatrice Umubyeyi, Executive Secretary of the National Women’s Council (CNF), illustrates how restrictions within households can undermine women’s participation in public life, even as opportunities for their leadership expand.

Umubyeyi said some women are not necessarily afraid of politics but lack support from their spouses, with household expectations and concerns about childcare sometimes standing in the way of their ambitions.

Her account comes as Rwanda renews its local government leadership structures, with women being encouraged to take up positions in district councils and contribute more directly to decisions affecting their communities.

But for women to fully exercise that leadership, CNF says they must also be able to make decisions about their lives, challenge harmful attitudes and speak out against practices that undermine their rights.

Turning Opportunities into Leadership

During the November 21 elections for councilors, CNF undertook activities aimed at preparing women to participate, including changing mindsets among those who believed politics was not an appropriate space for them.

The council also organized training to help women build confidence, overcome fear and develop public speaking skills.

Umubyeyi argued that women have historically played important roles in governance and should not allow misconceptions about politics to discourage them from seeking leadership positions.

“Women’s participation in governance is essential because, even in the past, people used to say that no king ruled without a queen mother or a queen. All this demonstrates the role women have played in good governance,” she said.

The growing representation of women is already visible in some local government structures. In Huye, women account for 58.8 per cent of the district council, with 10 women among its 17 members following the latest elections.

Three of the eight newly elected councilors are Associate Professor Anne Marie Kagwesage, the outgoing Chairperson of Huye district council, Pauline Kayisire and Médiatrice Mukeshimana, who both served on the outgoing council.

They joined five women councilors elected to represent women, alongside female representatives of the National Women’s Council and youth.

The Fight Also Begins at Home

While women’s participation in local governance is expanding, CNF says the attitudes they encounter within their households remain a significant obstacle.

Umubyeyi said some husbands fear that their wives’ participation in local leadership could make them less available at home, leaving household responsibilities and childcare unattended.

She challenged this reasoning, arguing that raising children and managing household responsibilities should be shared between men and women.

“Families should not assume women cannot balance public responsibilities with their roles at home. Where people share responsibilities, the upbringing of children is the responsibility of both the woman and the man,” she said.

She added that preventing a woman from pursuing leadership because of assumptions about her ability to manage family responsibilities can amount to denying her an opportunity to exercise her rights.

“Why don’t you allow someone to go ahead and see whether they can manage the responsibilities you claim they will not be able to balance? You might be surprised that they can handle them,” Umubyeyi said.

For CNF, changing such attitudes is part of a wider effort to ensure that women can exercise their rights without intimidation or restrictions. It is also a message that extends beyond political participation to the fight against gender-based violence.

Breaking the Silence Around Gender-Based Violence

Speaking during a community outreach activity in Gishamvu Sector, Huye district, Aline Umutoni, Director General in the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), urged residents to take an active role in identifying and reporting gender-based violence.

She called on community members not to remain silent when they witness abuse, encouraging them to report cases and use the country’s Isange One Stop Centres, which provide victims with access to medical, psychosocial and legal support.

“We are encouraging residents not to keep quiet when they see violence taking place. Especially during these 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, come to our One Stop Centres and report these crimes,” Umutoni said.

She said community members should not wait for victims to report incidents themselves, but should help alert authorities and ensure those affected receive protection and justice.

“You should be the first respondents to help the authorities avert these crimes and find help and justice for the victims,” she said, adding that the ministry was using different platforms to sustain awareness beyond the annual campaign.

At an earlier community sports activity in Huye, Umutoni also highlighted how silence can affect the handling of sexual abuse cases, particularly those involving children and young people.

She cautioned that delays in reporting sexual violence can compromise the collection of forensic evidence needed for investigations and prosecution, urging victims and those around them to seek assistance as quickly as possible.

Although girls are particularly exposed to sexual harassment and abuse, she noted that boys can also become victims and should equally be encouraged to speak out and seek protection.

Umutoni stressed that preventing gender-based violence requires the involvement of everyone, including families, communities, authorities and individuals. Its effects, she said, extend beyond victims to affect entire households and society.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, links the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women with Human Rights Day.

The campaign was established in 1991 to emphasize that violence against women is a human rights violation requiring sustained collective action.

In a contemporary world, women’s empowerment must extend beyond representation in decision-making structures to challenging attitudes that silence women, restrict their choices or prevent them from exercising their rights.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) is continuing its nationwide campaign to promote women’s participation in leadership and decision-making, with activities scheduled across several districts from November 20 to December 30, 2026.

The campaign includes community outreach, radio discussions, school and university engagements, and coverage of women’s elections at village and district levels. Activities are planned in districts including Huye, Nyarugenge, Rwamagana, Gatsibo, Musanze and Ngororero, among others.

Working with the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), local authorities, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), GIZ and Kigali Today, the NWC is also incorporating activities under the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. These include public awareness campaigns in schools, markets and sporting events, highlighting women’s role in development and addressing gender-based violence.

Radio programs, social media campaigns, short films and community meetings will be used to reach wider audiences and showcase women in leadership, business and community development, as well as men who support women’s advancement.

The program demonstrates that the campaign to increase women’s participation in leadership is ongoing, extending beyond elections to sustained public awareness, advocacy and engagement at community level.

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