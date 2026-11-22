OYO – Presidents William Ruto of Kenya and Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations between their countries, following nearly three years of tensions that left both sides without fully functioning ambassadorial representation.

The agreement was reached on Sunday, November 22, during a high-level Quadripartite Political Summit in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, hosted by President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso.

The meeting also brought together Togo’s President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who is the African Union mediator in the eastern DRC conflict.

In a statement following the meeting, Ruto said the two leaders had agreed to open a new chapter in relations based on mutual trust, respect and cooperation.

The commitments include restoring diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level, resuming the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and holding regular diplomatic consultations.

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, economic development, security and culture, while working together to promote regional peace and stability.

“Our engagement will be guided by dialogue, mutual respect and the peaceful resolution of differences for the benefit of our two nations and peoples,” Ruto said in a statement shared on X.

The leaders also committed to strengthening cooperation through regional institutions, including the East African Community (EAC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The DRC Presidency said the meeting was aimed at normalising relations between Kinshasa and Nairobi, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs and peaceful settlement of disputes.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in preventing and responding to Ebola outbreaks.

The agreement marks a significant attempt to resolve a diplomatic dispute that began in December 2023, when the DRC recalled its ambassador to Kenya following the launch of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) in Nairobi.

The political-military coalition, led by former Congolese electoral commission president Corneille Nangaa, is linked to the M23 rebel movement and other armed groups fighting the Kinshasa government.

The DRC accused Kenya of providing a platform for individuals and groups seeking to destabilise its government. The launch of AFC in Nairobi came shortly before the December 2023 Congolese elections.

Kenya rejected the accusations. Its government said it had neither organised nor facilitated the gathering, arguing that the country protected freedom of expression but did not support activities threatening the security of other states.

The disagreement further strained relations, with Kinshasa also expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the East African Community Regional Force, which included Kenyan troops and leadership, before its withdrawal from eastern DRC.

Efforts to repair relations have since faced further difficulties, including disagreements over Kenya’s diplomatic appointments and Nairobi’s hosting of Congolese opposition figures.

In 2025, Kinshasa also protested Kenya’s move to nominate a consul-general to Goma, a city then under the control of AFC/M23 forces, arguing that the appointment had not been properly coordinated with the Congolese government.

Despite the political disagreements, the two countries maintain important economic interests.

Kenya is a major trading partner for the DRC, with the Port of Mombasa and the Northern Corridor serving as important routes for goods destined for eastern Congo. Kenyan businesses and financial institutions also have significant interests in the Congolese market.

Sunday’s meeting provides a framework for rebuilding relations, although the leaders did not announce a specific timetable for the return or accreditation of ambassadors.

Ruto thanked Sassou-N’Guesso for hosting and facilitating the meeting and Gnassingbé for mediating the discussions.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today