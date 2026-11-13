A Royal State Banquet, Three Bilateral Deals Mark Highlight of Kagame’s Cambodia Visit

President Paul Kagame’s first-ever state visit to Cambodia has opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

It featured a royal reception, a state banquet hosted by King Norodom Sihamoni and the signing of three bilateral agreements.

Kagame arrived in Phnom Penh on November 12. He was accompanied by First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame and a high-level delegation. The visit is the first by a Rwandan Head of State to the Southeast Asian kingdom.

On Friday, November 13, Kagame held bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace Palace. They discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, strengthen trade and investment ties, and increase collaboration in tourism and aviation.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of three agreements.

The first was a memorandum of understanding between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Cambodia’s Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC). It aims to promote investment and strengthen cooperation between the two institutions.

The agreement provides for the exchange of experience and investment opportunities. It also seeks to build closer links between businesses in both countries.

The second agreement established a framework for tourism cooperation. It provides for joint promotion and exchanges between relevant institutions.

The third was a Bilateral Air Services Agreement. It creates a framework for aviation cooperation and could support future air connections between the two countries. However, no direct flights between Kigali and Phnom Penh have been announced.

During the talks, Hun Manet welcomed Kagame and the Rwandan delegation. Kagame, in turn, commended Cambodia’s recovery and socio-economic progress after the devastation of the Khmer Rouge era.

President Kagame said the two countries could use their complementary positions to expand trade.

Rwanda could serve as a gateway to African markets for Cambodian businesses. Cambodia, meanwhile, could provide Rwandan companies with access to Southeast Asian markets.

The leaders also discussed cooperation in other sectors. They addressed transnational crime, including technology-enabled scams.

They also exchanged views on cooperation through international platforms. These include the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

Kagame also met Senate President Hun Sen. They discussed the two countries’ shared experiences of national tragedy, recovery and rebuilding.

Both sides emphasised resilience and self-reliance. They also highlighted the importance of stronger bilateral relations.

Another meeting brought Kagame together with National Assembly President Khuon Sudary. Their discussions covered parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations.

They also addressed gender equality and women’s representation in leadership.

The diplomatic engagements were accompanied by formal ceremonies that reflected the importance Cambodia attached to the visit.

At the Royal Palace, King Norodom Sihamoni received Kagame and the First Lady with full state honours. The King later granted them a royal audience.

Kagame also laid wreaths at the Independence Monument. He paid tribute at the memorial dedicated to the late King-Father Norodom Sihanouk.

The visit’s highlight came on Friday evening. King Norodom Sihamoni hosted a state banquet in honour of Kagame, the First Lady and the Rwandan delegation.

The banquet brought together senior Cambodian leaders. They included Hun Sen, Khuon Sudary and Hun Manet, who was accompanied by his spouse, Pich Chanmony.

Both leaders spoke. In his remarks, Kagame described the visit as the beginning of a stronger partnership between the two countries.

“Rwanda is very happy to be working with Cambodia,” he said. “From the productive discussions we have had today, it is evident that our aspirations are closely aligned. This visit is the beginning of a new chapter, that will strengthen our cooperation, and bonds of friendship.”

He said both countries were keen to diversify their economies and accelerate development through investment.

Rwanda, he added, looked forward to learning from Cambodia’s experience.

“Together, we are interested in diversifying our economies, and accelerating development through investment. Cambodia is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, and we look forward to continuing to learn from your experience,” Kagame said.

The visit comes as Cambodia prepares to host the 20th Summit of La Francophonie from November 14 to 16. The summit will be held under the theme “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.

Rwanda and Cambodia established diplomatic relations in 2005. Their cooperation has since included agreements on bilateral consultations and visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Both were signed in 2025. The two countries have also pursued earlier financial cooperation initiatives.

The three agreements signed during Kagame’s visit provide a further basis for expanding relations, particularly in investment, tourism and aviation.

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