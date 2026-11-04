Kagame Seeks New Partnerships in the Caribbean

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – President Paul Kagame has held talks with leaders from four Caribbean countries, exploring opportunities to expand Rwanda’s cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and other areas.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 to 4.

Kagame met Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on November 2. Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in health, defence and tourism, as well as exploring opportunities in trade and investment.

Holness said the meeting offered an opportunity to identify new areas of cooperation and development between the two countries.

Kagame also met Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip Davis and St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Godwin Friday on November 3.

The engagements focused on bilateral relations and opportunities to expand economic and development cooperation. No specific agreements or investment commitments were announced.

The Caribbean meetings were part of a wider series of bilateral engagements that also included talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Eswatini’s Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini.

A wider push for investment

Kagame used the summit to call for greater investment in developing economies, challenging the perception that investing in the Global South carries greater risks than investing in developed markets.

Speaking during a high-level panel on November 2, alongside Holness and Samoa’s Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioʻo, Kagame said investment was necessary to drive development, create jobs and equip young people with skills.

He argued that risks exist in all markets and can be managed through cooperation and the pooling of resources. The Commonwealth, he said, could help countries work together to unlock investment opportunities.

Kagame also stressed the importance of market integration, strong institutions and policies that connect the public and private sectors.

Holness, who joined the discussion, said governments needed to improve efficiency and their ability to deliver services and development projects.

Kagame also held talks with World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. They discussed Rwanda’s partnership with the WTO, regional trade and investment, market access for businesses and adding value to critical minerals.

Rwanda’s Commonwealth role

The summit brought together leaders from the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries under the theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

Discussions centred on trade, investment, climate resilience and sustainable development, including the economic challenges facing small island states.

Kagame attended the official opening ceremony on November 3 at the National Performing Arts Centre in St John’s, alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Browne and other Commonwealth leaders.

He also participated in closed-door sessions of heads of government and attended a reception hosted by King Charles III following the Commonwealth Leaders and CEO Investment Summit.

Rwanda was represented at the ministerial level by Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe.

Rwanda joined the Commonwealth in 2009 and hosted the organisation’s 26th summit in Kigali in June 2022. Kagame served as Chair-in-Office until 2024.

The 2026 summit is expected to conclude with a communiqué outlining the leaders’ shared priorities and commitments.

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