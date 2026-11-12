Kagame, First Lady in Cambodia for State Visit

PHNOM PENH – President Paul Kagame is in Cambodia for his first state visit to the Southeast Asian country, where he is expected to hold talks with the country’s top leaders and sign agreements aimed at expanding trade, investment, aviation and tourism cooperation.

Kagame is accompanied by First Lady Jeannette Kagame and a high-level delegation.

The visit, at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni, comes ahead of the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), which Cambodia will host in Phnom Penh from November 14 to 16.

The visit is also a milestone in relations between the two countries, which established diplomatic ties in 2005.

Despite the geographical distance, both governments have been working to expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.

During his stay, Kagame is scheduled to meet King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace. He will also hold separate meetings with Senate President Hun Sen, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening political relations and expanding economic cooperation. Several agreements and cooperation documents are expected to be signed, covering trade, investment, aviation and tourism.

The Cambodian government says the agreements are intended to strengthen business ties and create new opportunities for cooperation. Details of the individual agreements have not yet been announced.

Building ties

The visit builds on agreements signed during Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn’s visit to Kigali in November 2025.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding establishing regular consultations between their foreign ministries. They also signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and official passports from visa requirements.

The agreements were intended to create a framework for more regular diplomatic engagement and easier official travel between the two countries.

Cooperation has also been discussed in financial services and digital payments, areas that could support trade and tourism as the relationship develops.

Francophonie summit

After the state visit, Kagame will attend the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), taking place in Phnom Penh from November 15 to 16, following ministerial meetings on November 14.

Cambodia is hosting the summit for the first time. It will bring together leaders and representatives of French-speaking countries under the theme, “Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability.” More than 20 heads of state and government are expected to attend.

One of the main issues on the agenda is the election of the OIF Secretary-General for the 2027–2030 term.

Rwanda’s Louise Mushikiwabo, who has led the organisation since 2018, is seeking a third term. She faces three challengers: Juliana Amato Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, former Mauritanian minister Coumba Bâ and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș.

The election is scheduled for November 16 and is expected to attract considerable diplomatic attention, particularly because Rwanda and the DRC are backing rival candidates.

Kagame’s presence at the summit therefore carries significance beyond Rwanda’s participation in the Francophonie.

It comes at a time when the organisation is preparing to choose its next leader and when the competing candidacies have become part of wider diplomatic discussions.

For Rwanda, the Cambodia visit offers two opportunities: to build stronger ties with a country in Southeast Asia and to engage with fellow Francophone leaders on the organisation’s future.