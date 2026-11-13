In Cambodia, Kagame and First Lady Hosted by King

PHNOM PENH — President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame were officially received with full state honours by King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on Friday, November 13, marking a historic milestone in bilateral relations between Rwanda and the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The royal reception formally launched President Kagame’s first-ever State Visit to the Southeast Asian nation, undertaken at the invitation of King Sihamoni ahead of the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Upon their arrival at the Royal Palace on Friday morning, the Rwandan Head of State and the First Lady were greeted by King Sihamoni in an official welcoming ceremony held in front of the Tevea Vinichhay Throne Hall.

Following the ceremonial honours, King Sihamoni granted President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame a private royal audience inside the palace.

Earlier in the day, President Kagame and the First Lady paid solemn tribute to Cambodia’s national heritage and history, laying wreaths at the Independence Monument and at the Royal Memorial Statue of the late King-Father Norodom Sihanouk in central Phnom Penh.

The state visit began on Thursday afternoon, November 12, when the Rwandan presidential delegation landed at Cambodia’s Techo International Airport in Kandal province.

They were welcomed on the tarmac by a high-level Cambodian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Royal Palace Kuy Sophal, alongside Minister of Inspection Sok Soken, who was specially assigned by Prime Minister Hun Manet to oversee the government’s reception.

Following Friday morning’s royal engagements, President Kagame transitioned to high-level political and economic talks at the Senate’s Solidarity Palace, where he held a courtesy call and bilateral discussions with Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

During the talks, Hun Sen noted that Cambodia and Rwanda share similar stages of national development, creating strong opportunities for both countries to exchange experiences and learn from one another.

President Kagame affirmed that his delegation is actively looking to deepen and expand cooperation across key sectors.

President Kagame’s bilateral itinerary also includes separate meetings with National Assembly President Khuon Sudary and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the engagements are set to culminate in the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements spanning four priority areas: trade, investment, civil aviation, and tourism.

The agreements build upon diplomatic relations formally established between Kigali and Phnom Penh in 2005.

Following the conclusion of his bilateral state visit, President Kagame will join heads of state and government from across the Francophone world in Phnom Penh from November 15 to 16 for the 20th Francophonie Summit, convened under the theme “Reinvesting in peace for shared prosperity and lasting stability.”

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