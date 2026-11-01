BK@60 Takes the Party Beyond Kigali: Football and Music Light Up Rubavu

Bank of Kigali opens its countrywide 60th anniversary tour with a BK Pro League special weekend, as APR FC beat Etincelles FC 2-0 and Riderman, Juno Kizigenza and DJ RY rock the crowd. Kitoko Bibarwa headlines Sunday after Marine FC host Rayon Sports FC.

The story

Rubavu, 31 October 2026 – Bank of Kigali (BK) has taken its 60th anniversary celebrations beyond the capital, kicking off a nationwide tour that brings football and live music to fans in every corner of Rwanda.

The outside-Kigali celebrations opened on Saturday during a special BK Pro League weekend, with the city hosting some of the country’s biggest clubs. In the weekend’s opening fixture, APR FC travelled to face home side Etincelles FC and left with a 2-0 victory.

The final whistle was only the start of the evening. Fans stayed on for a high-energy concert headlined by Riderman and Juno Kizigenza, with DJ RY keeping the crowd moving between sets. Supporters of both clubs sang and danced together well into the night, turning a football rivalry into a shared celebration.

More to come on Sunday

The festivities continue on Sunday, 1 November, when Marine FC, one of the most in-form sides in the BK Pro League, host Rayon Sports FC. DJ June will entertain match-goers before, during and after the game. After the final whistle, Kitoko Bibarwa takes centre stage for the evening concert.

Why BK is on the road

The tour is part of BK@60, the bank’s year-long celebration of six decades of serving Rwandans. Rather than celebrate only in Kigali, BK is taking the party to communities across the country through the two passions that unite Rwandans most: football and music. As title sponsor of the BK Pro League, the bank is using league weekends as the stage, giving fans a full day of sport and entertainment in their home towns.

Key messages

BK@60 belongs to every Rwandan. The 60th anniversary is being celebrated with communities across the country, not only in Kigali.

The 60th anniversary is being celebrated with communities across the country, not only in Kigali. Sport and music bring people together. BK is pairing BK Pro League match days with free live entertainment for fans.

BK is pairing BK Pro League match days with free live entertainment for fans. Rubavu opens the tour. This weekend is the first stop; more provinces will follow in the coming weeks.

This weekend is the first stop; more provinces will follow in the coming weeks. Sixty years of partnership. The celebration thanks the customers and communities who have grown with BK since 1966.

“For sixty years, Bank of Kigali has grown alongside the people of Rwanda, and this anniversary is theirs as much as ours. Taking the celebration to Rubavu and beyond is our way of saying thank you, through the football and music that bring Rwandans together. Last night’s crowd showed exactly what that spirit looks like, and we look forward to another great day on Sunday.” – Thabit Bin Hassan HABINEZA, PR & Corporate Communications Manager, Bank of Kigali PLC.

Assets available

Photos from Saturday’s match and concert are available here.

About Bank of Kigali

Bank of Kigali PLC is Rwanda’s largest commercial bank. Founded in 1966, BK provides retail, corporate and digital banking services across the country and is the title sponsor of the BK Pro League. In 2026, the bank marks 60 years of service under the BK@60 banner.

Media contact

Thabit Bin Hassan Habineza PR & Corporate Communications Manager, Bank of Kigali PLC.

Email: thabineza@bk.rw

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today