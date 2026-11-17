Nearly eight in every 10 people living in the East African Community (EAC) are below the age of 35, with the region’s population reaching an estimated 361.1 million in 2026, according to new figures released by the EAC Secretariat.

The figures show that 77.1% of the regional population is below 35, highlighting the growing importance of education, employment, healthcare, housing and other services as East Africa’s population expands.

Women account for 50.1% of this younger population, according to the report, which also shows that the EAC added 47.5 million people between 2021 and 2026, representing a 15.1% increase.

The regional population grew by approximately 9.6 million people in the past year alone, equivalent to an annual increase of 2.7%.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the most populous EAC Partner State, with 123.2 million people, representing 34.1% of the regional population.

Tanzania follows with 70 million people, ahead of Kenya’s 54.2 million and Uganda’s 49.6 million. Together, the four countries account for 82.3% of the Community’s population.

Somalia has an estimated population of 19.3 million, followed by South Sudan with 16.4 million, Rwanda with 14.4 million and Burundi with 13.9 million.

Population growth has been faster in some countries than others. Between 2021 and 2026, South Sudan recorded the highest increase at 19.7%, followed by Tanzania at 17.8%, DRC at 17.1% and Uganda at 15.6%. Kenya recorded the slowest growth, at 9.1%.

The report also highlights the scale of the region’s young population. Children below 15 account for 43.2% of the EAC population, with 59.7 million children aged between zero and four years. This is about a third more than the 44.8 million aged between 10 and 14, pointing to continued demand for schools, teachers and learning materials as younger children grow.

Meanwhile, the EAC’s youth population, defined as people aged 15 to 35 in line with the African Youth Charter, increased from 106.6 million in 2021 to 126.9 million in 2026. Young people now represent 35.1% of the regional population, with females accounting for 50.6%.

The working-age population, comprising people aged 15 to 64, reached 193.7 million, or 53.7% of the total population, up from 166.1 million in 2021.

The EAC says this growing working-age population presents an opportunity for economic development, provided countries invest in skills and create productive employment. The potential economic benefit is known as a demographic dividend.

However, the region continues to face the challenge of supporting a large dependent population. The age dependency ratio declined from 88.8% in 2021 to 86.4% in 2026, meaning there are approximately 86 people below 15 or aged 65 and above for every 100 people of working age.

The EAC Vision 2050 targets a reduction in unemployment from 14% in 2014 to 10% by 2030 and 5% by 2050.

The report also notes that population density increased from 61 people per square kilometre in 2021 to 71 in 2026, across the Community’s approximately 5.1 million square kilometres of land.

Beyond the younger population, women and girls account for 183.1 million people, or 50.7% of the EAC population. Meanwhile, people aged 60 and above number approximately 17.2 million, representing 4.7% of the regional population.

The Secretariat says reliable population statistics are essential for planning public services and distributing resources. It estimates that 40% of the Community’s population was not enumerated during the 2020 Census Round covering 2015–2024.

In June 2024, the EAC Secretariat launched efforts to harmonise population and demographic statistics and subsequently developed regional guidelines for population and housing censuses.

The Community is now advocating a common census theme and topics for the 2030 Census Round, while encouraging all Partner States to conduct a census.

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