Rusizi Port Also Nears Completion to Cut Rwanda’s Transport Costs on Lake Kivu

KIGALI — For generations, Lake Kivu has connected communities along Rwanda’s western border with eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). But despite its potential to move people and goods, the lake has remained largely underused as a commercial transport route, with road transport carrying most of the burden.

That could begin to change as Rwanda moves closer to completing a modern port in Rusizi District, a strategic border area linking the country to Bukavu and South Kivu in eastern DRC.

Construction of Rusizi Port is now 97% complete, according to local authorities, with the remaining work involving road paving and the installation of equipment for loading and unloading cargo from boats.

The port is expected to become operational before the end of 2026.

The project is part of a broader government effort to develop Lake Kivu into a more efficient transport corridor, potentially lowering the cost of moving goods, strengthening cross-border trade and creating an alternative to Rwanda’s dependence on roads.

Why Rwanda is investing in Lake Kivu now

The question is why it has taken so long to develop infrastructure on a lake that has existed for centuries and already serves communities on both sides of the border.

The answer lies in the difference between having a waterway and having a functioning transport system.

Rwanda is a landlocked country with mountainous terrain, making road infrastructure central to the movement of goods and people. Although Lake Kivu has long been used for local boat travel, water transport has operated on a limited scale, without the modern facilities and regular services needed to make it a reliable option for commercial freight.

A government assessment has noted that boat services on the lake have historically been limited, with some journeys arranged on demand rather than through regular schedules. The lack of adequate ports, cargo-handling facilities and supporting infrastructure has constrained the development of a wider transport network.

The government has increasingly viewed this as an economic opportunity. Moving substantial quantities of heavy goods by water can be cheaper than transporting them by road, which requires fuel, vehicle maintenance and continuous investment in road infrastructure.

Developing ports is therefore an attempt to turn an existing natural resource into an economic asset.

The initiative gained momentum in 2019, when Rwanda signed a financing arrangement with the Netherlands to support the construction of four ports along Lake Kivu. TradeMark East Africa also became a key financing partner, with the Rwandan government contributing to the project.

Construction has taken longer than initially envisaged. Rusizi’s modern port project began on January 18, 2023, following earlier planning and delays associated with redesigning the facility. The project is now approaching completion.

The broader programme includes ports in Rubavu, Rusizi, Karongi and Rutsiro, intended to support passenger travel and cargo movement along the lake.

A new trade gateway to eastern Congo

Rusizi occupies an important position in Rwanda’s commercial relations with eastern DRC. The area serves as a gateway to Bukavu and the wider South Kivu region, where cross-border movement supports trade and livelihoods.

A modern port could make it easier to move goods and passengers across Lake Kivu, provided that regular boat services, efficient border procedures and competitive transport prices are established.

The facility has been designed to accommodate four large vessels simultaneously, allowing two to load cargo while two others unload. It will also have cargo storage facilities, a passenger terminal, a vehicle repair garage and a fuel station serving boats and other vehicles.

Two separate access roads will serve the port: one for passengers and another for cargo trucks. Immigration facilities will enable the port to function as an official entry and exit point, while firefighting infrastructure and a police presence are intended to improve safety and security.

These facilities matter because a port is more than a place where boats dock. Efficient cargo movement requires equipment to transfer goods between vessels and trucks, space to store shipments, access roads and procedures for processing passengers and merchandise across borders.

The government has also allocated funding to a wider programme of port development on Lake Kivu. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the investment is intended to improve connectivity and facilitate trade between Rwanda and the DRC.

Ports alone will not transform transport

The completion of Rusizi Port will be an important milestone, but its economic impact will depend on what happens after construction ends.

For businesses to shift cargo from roads to water, operators must provide reliable services at competitive prices. Boats must run regularly, carry sufficient volumes and connect efficiently with road networks, warehouses and border facilities.

The port will also need to serve the needs of traders, manufacturers, farmers and other businesses that depend on predictable delivery times. Without enough cargo and passengers, the cost of maintaining port operations and boat services could undermine the expected savings.

Rwanda has already taken a step in this direction with Rubavu Port, which was inaugurated in December 2024 and subsequently became operational. Located at the northern end of Lake Kivu, it is expected to strengthen commercial links with Goma and North Kivu in eastern DRC.

Together, the ports could establish a more structured transport network along the lake, although the scale of its benefits will depend on the development of connecting services and sustained demand.

Jobs and economic opportunities

The Rusizi project has already created employment during construction, with more than 200 people reportedly finding work through the development.

Once operational, the port could create further opportunities in cargo handling, boat operations, transport, storage, vehicle maintenance and other services supporting trade.

Its location could also help stimulate commercial activity around Rusizi, particularly if businesses take advantage of improved connections with markets across the border.

For Rwanda, the broader objective is to diversify transport options and reduce the costs associated with moving goods through a road-dominated system. For communities around Lake Kivu, it is an opportunity to make greater economic use of a waterway that has been part of their lives for generations.

The challenge now is to ensure that the infrastructure translates into regular services and measurable economic benefits.

After years of planning and construction, Rusizi Port is approaching that test. Its significance will ultimately be determined not by the date it opens, but by whether it makes trade faster, cheaper and more accessible for the people and businesses it is intended to serve.

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