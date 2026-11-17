KIGALI – Africa needs an estimated 435,000 additional midwives across Eastern and Southern Africa, North Africa and the Arab region to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare, as the continent confronts a shortage of skilled professionals capable of preventing millions of deaths.

The scale of the deficit comes against evidence that expanding access to midwife-delivered healthcare could prevent 67% of maternal deaths, 64% of newborn deaths and 65% of stillbirths by 2035, potentially saving 4.3 million lives every year.

When properly educated, regulated and supported, midwives can deliver approximately 90% of essential sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health interventions, making them central to preventing deaths and improving access to healthcare.

Lydia Zigomo, UNFPA Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, presented the figures at the Africa Midwifery Acceleration Forum, which is underway in Kigali, bringing together over 200 policymakers, health professionals, midwifery leaders and development partners from across the continent.

She said Eastern and Southern Africa alone faces an estimated shortage of 307,000 midwives, while North Africa and the Arab region need another 128,000.

“Investment in midwifery is among the most effective ways to improve health outcomes while strengthening economies. Even a 25% increase in coverage every five years could save 2.2 million lives annually,” Zigomo said.

The figures expose a major gap between what African health systems could achieve and their current capacity to provide essential care, particularly in rural communities, fragile settings and areas where women struggle to access qualified professionals.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said approximately 179,000 African women died from pregnancy-related causes in 2023, representing nearly 70% of the estimated 260,000 maternal deaths recorded worldwide that year.

“What makes this tragedy particularly unacceptable is that most of these deaths are preventable. We have the scientific knowledge, we know the interventions that work, yet we continue to lose mothers and newborns because our health systems are not delivering what they should,” Kaseya said in a recorded address.

He challenged governments to look beyond the number of professionals trained and examine whether they are employed, deployed where they are needed and equipped to provide quality care.

“How can government invest in training health professionals and then fail to create positions for them to serve our people? How can we continue discussing maternal mortality while qualified professionals remain at home unable to practice?” he asked.

“A trained midwife without employment cannot save a mother. And an employed midwife without essential supplies cannot deliver the quality of care that every woman deserves,” he noted.

Rwanda, which is hosting the continental gathering, offers an example of how expanding midwifery education and access to skilled birth attendance can change maternal health outcomes, although challenges remain.

Dr Yvan Butera, Minister of State for Health, said the proportion of women giving birth in health facilities with assistance from skilled health professionals has risen to 98%, compared with just one in four women receiving skilled assistance at birth approximately 25 years ago.

“Just three years ago, every year, we were training around 72 midwives. This year, we enrolled 1,050 midwives that are starting training,” Butera said.

The expansion is part of Rwanda’s broader 4×4 Health Workforce Strategy, which seeks to quadruple the country’s health workforce. The first graduates under the programme were expected to enter health facilities soon.

Butera said neonatal deaths account for nearly half of all deaths among children under five in Rwanda, meaning one in every two children who die before their fifth birthday does not survive beyond the first 28 days.

“The midwife is usually the first guardian of that child in the first hour, the first day, the first week. It is therefore important to invest in professionals who attend mothers and newborns during the most vulnerable stages of life,” he said.

Rwanda’s maternal mortality ratio has also fallen from more than 1,000 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 149 today, according to Dr Olive Bazirete, Dean of the University of Rwanda’s School of Nursing and Midwifery.

The country has expanded its midwifery training capacity from one institution to 11, reflecting efforts to strengthen the profession through higher education and investment in the health workforce.

International partnerships have also contributed to the expansion of midwifery education in Rwanda. An India-UN Development Partnership Fund project has supported the training of 488 students over the past two years, including 338 who received scholarships in 2026.

Beyond the health benefits, the economic returns from investing in midwifery are evident. In Zambia, an investment estimated at US$241 million to achieve 95% universal coverage of midwife-delivered healthcare could generate US$2.3 billion in economic benefits.

The three-day Kigali forum is expected to validate the Continental Midwifery Acceleration Roadmap for Africa 2026–2035, providing a framework for countries to strengthen midwifery education, regulation, leadership, financing and deployment.

The success of that ambition will depend on whether governments translate commitments into employment opportunities, adequate budgets and better working conditions.

“To our midwives today, I want to express my profound respect. You deserve more than appreciation and recognition. You deserve employment, investment, decent working conditions, and a meaningful voice in shaping our health systems,” Kaseya said.

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