DRC Threatens to Quit Francophonie If Rwanda’s Mushikiwabo Wins Third Term

KIGALI – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is threatening to withdraw from the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) if Rwandan incumbent Louise Mushikiwabo secures a third term as Secretary-General, adding a new diplomatic dimension to the contest ahead of the organisation’s summit in Cambodia.

The reported threat comes as Kinshasa steps up efforts to prevent Mushikiwabo’s re-election and promote its own candidate, Juliana Amato Lumumba, daughter of Congo’s independence leader and first Prime Minister, Patrice Emery Lumumba.

Mushikiwabo, who has led the organisation since January 2019, is seeking another four-year mandate. Rwanda has officially endorsed her candidacy, citing her record in leading institutional reforms and strengthening the organisation.

According to reports published on November 6, Congolese authorities are considering withdrawing their country from the organisation if the Rwandan candidate is re-elected.

The threat was reported by Jeune Afrique and subsequently carried by Congolese media. However, there has been no publicly available formal announcement confirming that Kinshasa has made a decision to leave the organisation.

The development comes amid strained relations between Kigali and Kinshasa over the conflict in eastern Congo, with the Congolese government accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23/AFC armed group, an allegation Rwanda denies.

Rwanda has consistently raised concerns about threats posed by armed groups operating in eastern Congo, particularly the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Throughout her re-election campaign, Mushikiwabo has highlighted the changes and reforms achieved during her tenure, arguing that her record demonstrates the organisation’s progress under her leadership.

She has also gained considerable international visibility, with several member states hosting her as she seeks support for a third term. Her supporters say she has raised the profile of the Francophonie, strengthened its international engagement and made the organisation more visible on the global stage.

By contrast, Kinshasa’s campaign against her re-election appears increasingly centred on her Rwandan nationality and the diplomatic tensions between the two countries, rather than specific shortcomings in her management or performance at the organisation. The DRC has yet to publicly present a substantive case against her record as Secretary-General.

The diplomatic tensions have increasingly spilled into the Francophonie leadership contest, with Kinshasa questioning Mushikiwabo’s leadership while Kigali maintains that her performance and experience should be the basis for determining the next Secretary-General.

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