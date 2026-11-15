Africa CDC Chief Draws Ebola Response Lessons from Rwanda, Uganda as DRC Outbreak Persists

ADDIS ABABA – Rwanda and Uganda offer important lessons in preparing for and responding to public health emergencies, Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya has said.

In the meantime, the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to battle an Ebola outbreak six months after its declaration.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing to mark six months since the outbreak was declared in the DRC, Kaseya called for stronger government leadership, greater community involvement and closer cooperation between African countries to contain the disease.

He said governments must take ownership of outbreak responses by investing in preparedness, training health workers and strengthening public health systems.

International partners, he added, should coordinate their support under national government leadership.

Kaseya cited Rwanda and Uganda as examples of the importance of preparedness and organised national responses in managing public health threats.

He said controlling an outbreak requires more than medical supplies and treatment facilities. It also depends on strong institutions, public confidence and coordination across all levels of society.

The briefing came as the regional Ebola response recorded different developments across affected countries.

Kenya and Nigeria have entered the 42-day countdown towards declaring their respective Ebola outbreaks over. The period is a critical stage in the process, requiring continued surveillance and vigilance before health authorities can officially declare an outbreak ended.

The developments offer grounds for cautious optimism.

However, Kaseya warned against shifting attention away from the DRC, where the outbreak remains a major concern.

He stressed that the response in the country is far from over and called for sustained efforts to prevent further transmission.

A major focus of the briefing was the role of communities in controlling Ebola.

Kaseya advocated a village-centred approach that places local leaders and residents at the heart of the response. He said public health interventions must reflect local realities and address the concerns of the people most affected.

Building trust is essential, he said. Communities must understand why health authorities introduce particular measures and what they can do to protect themselves and others.

He argued that residents should not be treated merely as recipients of public health instructions. They are important partners in identifying risks, raising concerns and preventing further transmission.

Regional cooperation was another key issue.

Kaseya called for stronger cross-border surveillance, faster detection of suspected cases and better coordination between neighbouring countries.

With people constantly moving across national borders, he said, no country can treat epidemic preparedness as an isolated national responsibility. Timely information-sharing and coordinated action are essential to limiting the spread of infectious diseases.

The briefing also highlighted the role of journalists in public health emergencies.

Kaseya urged media organisations to provide accurate and timely information, challenge misinformation and help communities understand how to protect themselves.

Rumours and inaccurate reporting can undermine public confidence and weaken the response, particularly during health emergencies.

Journalists, he said, can help bridge the gap between health authorities and communities by translating technical information into accessible reporting while ensuring that public concerns reach decision-makers.

Marking six months since the DRC outbreak was declared, Kaseya thanked Africa CDC’s media partners for their continued engagement. He encouraged them to maintain regular communication with the continental health agency.

His central message was that controlling Ebola requires more than an emergency response. It calls for sustained political leadership, prepared health systems, trusted community partnerships and cooperation across national borders.

The continuing situation in the DRC, alongside the experiences of Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria, underscores the importance of preparedness and public trust in protecting populations against infectious disease threats.

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