Uganda Airlines Enters Rwanda Market with Daily Flights

KIGALI – A journey between two neighbouring countries can mean many things. It can be a business deal waiting to happen, a family reunion, a long awaited holiday or an opportunity to discover what lies beyond familiar borders.

For Rwanda and Uganda, where historical, cultural, social and economic ties have long connected their people, the ability to move between the two countries is more than a matter of transportation. It is part of what keeps their relationship alive.

On November 18, 2026, Uganda Airlines will add another link to that relationship when it launches daily scheduled flights between Entebbe and Kigali, creating new possibilities for travellers and businesses while strengthening the connection between two important East African neighbours.

The announcement was made on November 12 at Kigali Serena Hotel during a Travel Trade Engagement organised by Uganda Airlines in partnership with the Uganda High Commission in Rwanda and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Held under the theme “Strengthening Connectivity, Tourism and Business Relations Between Uganda and Rwanda,” the gathering brought together travel agents, tour operators, tourism stakeholders and industry partners to discuss how improved air connectivity could translate into opportunities for both countries.

But beyond the launch of another airline service, the discussions revealed a bigger ambition: making it easier for people, businesses and tourism industries in the region to connect.

Connectivity that brings people closer

The relationship between Rwanda and Uganda is built on connections that extend beyond their shared geography.

Families have links across both countries, businesses depend on cross-border relationships, and travellers move between them for education, tourism, professional engagements and trade.

For Michael Bulwaka, Counsellor at the Uganda High Commission in Rwanda, the introduction of Uganda Airlines flights is a welcome development that builds on these longstanding relationships.

“Uganda and Rwanda enjoy longstanding historical, cultural, social and economic relations. Our two countries share more than geographical proximity; we share deep family connections, common interests, business opportunities and a collective aspiration for prosperity,” Bulwaka said.

He emphasised that the movement of people between the two countries is essential to sustaining these relationships, noting that efficient air connectivity helps facilitate interaction and unlock opportunities in business, tourism, education and regional cooperation.

His remarks placed the new route within a broader diplomatic and economic context, where aviation serves not only as a means of transportation but also as an instrument for strengthening relationships between neighbouring countries.

Bulwaka further described Uganda Airlines as an ambassador of Uganda, connecting the country to regional and international markets while creating opportunities for trade, tourism, investment and cultural exchange.

He encouraged Rwandan travel agents to embrace the new service, noting that it would allow them to expand their businesses, develop new travel packages and serve a wider range of customers.

From Kigali to the world through Entebbe

One of the strongest selling points of the new route is the access it provides beyond Uganda itself.

With Entebbe International Airport serving as its strategic hub, Uganda Airlines will connect passengers travelling from Rwanda to more than 18 destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Its network includes London, Mumbai, Dubai, Lagos, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kinshasa, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, Lusaka, Harare, Bujumbura, Mogadishu, Juba and Accra, among other destinations.

The airline says the daily Kigali–Entebbe service will offer morning and early afternoon departures throughout the week, giving travellers additional flexibility when planning their journeys.

For someone travelling beyond Uganda, the new connection provides another gateway to a wider international network. For businesses looking to reach suppliers, clients and partners in other markets, it introduces another travel option through which those relationships can be developed.

This is where the significance of the route extends beyond the two airports. Better connectivity can make regional and international travel more accessible, allowing opportunities to move alongside the people pursuing them.

Shakila Rahim Lamar, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Uganda Airlines, highlighted the airline’s wider expansion plans, revealing that additional aircraft are expected to join its fleet.

“More aircraft, more routes, more of Africa connected,” she said, pointing to the increased capacity, travel choices and opportunities that the expected fleet expansion will bring.

The statement reflects the airline’s ambition to grow its network and strengthen its role in connecting African destinations with one another and the rest of the world.

Competition or cooperation? Uganda Airlines explains its position

The entry of another airline into Kigali naturally raises questions about competition, particularly in a market already served by Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir.

During the engagement, Julian from Capital FM asked how Uganda Airlines intends to attract and retain customers in Rwanda and what distinct value it would bring to travellers.

In response, Shakila invited passengers to experience Uganda Airlines, explaining that its entry into Kigali was intended to improve regional connectivity and encourage greater movement across the East African Community.

She also made an important clarification: Uganda Airlines had not come to compete with RwandAir, but to complement its services and contribute to making travel across Africa better.

It was a message centred on cooperation rather than rivalry.

For travellers, the presence of additional air services can mean more choices. For the wider aviation industry, stronger connections between airlines and destinations can help create a more accessible regional travel network.

However, the real test will be how effectively the airline delivers on its promise of convenience, service and connectivity, and how well it responds to the needs of Rwandan travellers.

A new opportunity for Rwanda’s tourism industry

While the airline is introducing a new route, Rwanda’s travel and tourism industry is looking at what that connection could make possible.

Nadia Keza, Chairperson of the Rwanda Tour and Travel Association, welcomed the engagement with Uganda Airlines, the Uganda High Commission and the Uganda Tourism Board, describing the daily Kigali–Entebbe service as a significant opportunity for Rwanda’s travel trade to grow, innovate and reach new markets.

She emphasised the importance of partnerships in moving the tourism industry forward, particularly by creating opportunities for travel agents and tour operators to expand their services.

For Rwanda’s travel businesses, improved access to Uganda’s network could mean developing new travel packages, establishing partnerships with Ugandan operators and offering customers more destinations.

The opportunity is equally significant in the other direction.

Uganda, popularly known as the Pearl of Africa, is recognised for its wildlife, adventure tourism, cultural heritage, natural attractions and hospitality. From its diverse landscapes to its tourism experiences, the country offers opportunities for Rwandan travellers seeking destinations beyond their usual choices.

Likewise, Ugandan visitors can explore Rwanda’s tourism offerings, creating room for increased visitor movement in both directions.

This two way potential is important. Tourism partnerships become more valuable when they allow both countries to attract visitors, exchange experiences and benefit from each other’s destinations.

With travel agents and tour operators playing a central role in connecting customers to these experiences, the engagement provided an opportunity to build relationships that could extend well beyond the launch date.

Beyond tourism: The business case for better connections

Tourism may be one of the most visible beneficiaries of the new route, but its economic significance reaches further.

For businesses operating between Rwanda and Uganda, relationships often depend on the ability to meet partners, negotiate agreements, explore markets and maintain regular communication.

A more convenient air connection can support these activities by providing another option for business travel.

Exporters, importers, entrepreneurs and investors may benefit from improved access to potential clients, suppliers and commercial partners. Greater mobility can also encourage collaboration between companies exploring opportunities across the two markets.

These benefits are particularly relevant within the East African Community, where regional integration depends on stronger economic relationships and the movement of people, goods, services and capital.

The new route therefore adds to a wider regional ambition: making East Africa a more connected economic and tourism destination.

However, translating improved connectivity into tangible economic growth will require more than flights. Strong partnerships between tourism operators, businesses, government institutions and the aviation industry will be essential to turning the opportunity into lasting results.

An engagement that ended with surprises

The Kigali engagement was not limited to business presentations and discussions.

In a surprise moment during the event, three participants who successfully completed a challenge were awarded business-class flight tickets to destinations of their choice.

The rewards brought excitement to the gathering, giving participants an opportunity to experience the airline’s premium travel offering while adding a memorable moment to the day’s proceedings.

More importantly, the engagement gave Uganda Airlines an opportunity to interact directly with the travel trade, introduce its services and build relationships with the businesses that will play an important role in promoting the new route.

The real journey begins on November 18

The launch of daily flights between Kigali and Entebbe marks another development in the evolving relationship between Rwanda and Uganda.

For Uganda Airlines, it represents an expansion of its regional network. For Rwanda’s travel industry, it presents an opportunity to diversify travel offerings and reach new markets. For businesses and travellers, it provides another connection between two countries whose relationships extend across generations.

Yet, the significance of the new route will ultimately be measured by what happens after the inaugural flight: the partnerships formed, the destinations discovered, the business relationships strengthened and the people who find it easier to connect.

An aircraft can bring two cities closer in hours, but the opportunities created through that connection can last much longer.

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