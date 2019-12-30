National Exam Results: Elvin Humura, Mucyo Salvi Are Best Students

The Ministry of Education has released results of the National exams for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Ordinary Level (O’Level) for the Year 2019.

Elvin Humura from Wisdom School in Musanze district emerged the best student in Primary to lead the list of top best students national wide.

Niyubahwe Uwacu Annick from Nyamata Bright Academy in Bugesera district is second, followed by Mutayomba Beza Vanessa from Kigali Parents’ School in Gasabo district-Kigali city.

“I spent most of my time reading my books, consulting teachers on topics I did not understand,” Humura, the best student in Primary told KT Press.

“I did not start reading in primary six; preparations started like three years ago.”

“During the exams I understood every question which helped me to answer quickly and without panic.”

“I want to be a doctor in future; I will continue reading hard in secondary, so that I maintain good performance.”

Here is a list of the top ten in Primary Leaving Examination.

In O’ Level, Mucyo Salvi from Ecole de Sciences de Byimana in Muhanga district emerged the best student, followed by Gashugi Muhimpundu Adeline from Lycée Notre Dame de Citeaux in Nyarugenge district.

On the third position comes Uwimbabazi Alliance from FAWE Girls School in Gasabo district-Kigali.

The best national winner in ‘O’ level, Mucyo Salvi, from Ecole des Sciences Byimana in Ruhango district said.

“Internet helped very much. I am also very thankful to my teachers,” Mucyo, the best student in O level said.

Mucyo looks forward to being a medical doctor in future.

Here is the list of the top ten students in O’Level.

In November this year, over 280,456 candidates sat for Primary Living Examinations (PLE).

O Level had 119, 000 candidates while A’ Level had 51, 291 candidates.

The overall candidates who sat for national exams this year were 114,424 students compared to 96532 last year. 54.4% were girls and 45.6% boys.

This year, the number of ‘O’ Level candidates increased by 20,034 while A’ Level candidates went up by 5,267, compared to the candidates who sat their exams last year.

In bid to solve school placement issues, Ministry of education has introduced an online portal that parents and students will log in to know students’ placement.

A student goes to www.reb.rw and use the index number, the student’s name and follow procedures.

This website gives the scores, name of school where she/ he was placed and combination for those joining Advanced level.

For telephone users, they can send a message on 4891 to get the same information.

The top best students in either level were awarded with laptops.