Breaking News: Health Min. Gashumba Resigns

The Minister of Health Dr Diane Gashumba has resigned, a statement from Prime Minister’s office said Friday.

According to the Statement, Min. Gashumba tendered in her resignation following habitual gross errors and repeated leadership failures during her tenure.

Dr Diane Gashumba was appointed Health Minister in October 2016, replacing Dr Agnes Binagwaho, who served from 2011 to 2016.

Prior to becoming Health Minister, Dr Gashumba, a Paediatrician, was the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion.