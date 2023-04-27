UPDATED: RIB Detains Fashion Designer On Charges Of Forgery, Drug Abuse

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Thursday detained, Moses Turahirwa, fashion designer and founder of Moshions, one of the leading fashion houses in Rwanda, on allegations of forgery and drug abuse after he posted a photo of his passport claiming that it was issued with his preferred gender of ‘female’

The “Kwanda season” designer posted a photo of the bio page of his passport inscribed with “F” on the gender, to indicate that his gender was changed from ‘male to ‘female’, thanking the Head of State for the change.

However, according to the Spokesperson of RIB, Dr. Thierry B. Murangira, Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE) confirmed that it did not issue the alleged passport.

“It is true Turahirwa Moïse was summoned by RIB to explain the source of the forged passport after the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration confirmed that it did not issue the said passport,” Dr. Murangira told KT Press.

Dr. Murangira added that Turahirwa was detained after questioning after laboratory tests confirmed that he illegally used Cannabis.

“Following his summoning, investigations will continue while provisionally detained. Additionally, he is also suspected of using cannabis as per the results of Rwanda Forensic Laboratory,” the RIB publicist added.

The controversial fashion designer has in recent months been in the news for the wrong reasons, earlier this month claiming that he is allowed to smoke Cannabis publicly, including on the streets, for medical reasons, despite the consumption of the psychoactive drug remaining illegal, whether for medical or recreational purposes.

Earlier this year in January, the fashion designer was in the news again after a video of him, seemingly in an intimate act with other men, made rounds on social media platforms.

Turahirwa has been moving around promoting his new clothing line dubbed ‘Kwanda’.