Coronavirus: Rwanda Suspends the Morning Assembly at School

Students will not gather for the morning assemblies as usual in any Rwandan school until further notice.

The Ministry of education has released new instructions that go in line with the fight of coronavirus outbreak.

The disease COVID19 which has now 50,891 currently infected patients and cost 4,389 lives is affecting 121 countries and territories around the world.

China, the most affected country registered 80,790 cases and a total 3,158 deaths.

No case has been registered in Rwanda so far and the country has taken serious measures to remain safe.

Every institution is now referring to the Ministry of health instructions to advise the public that use their infrastructure on ways to avoid potential infection.

The ministry of education in Wednesday instructed schools in Rwanda to “sensitize the students and staff against coronavirus.”

The Ministry also told them to put in place hygienic measures like washing hands, and to put in place other required equipment that help students, teachers and staff at large to benefit hygienic requirements before entering school premises.

“Avoid morning assemblies. You may give instructions that you normally give at morning assembly into class,” reads part of the instruction.

In case a student has been in contact with someone who has been in an affected country or if they find some symptoms like fever, cough and others, should be hastened to health facility.

Same applies to any student in a boarding school but who does not sleep at school. In case it is reported that from home they were in contact of someone from an infected country, they will still take him to hospital to confirm his/her state.

The schools were also advised to report any suspicious case on time.

They can use a toll free line of 2028.