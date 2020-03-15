COVID-19: Rwanda confirms 4 New Cases, Brings Total to 5

Rwanda has confirmed four new cases of New Coronavirus, after four people tested positive, bringing the total to five.

A Statement by the Ministry of Health on Sunday evening said four new cases were identified and are being treated after the index case of an Indian national who arrived in the country on March 8 was confirmed on Saturday.

“Four additional coronavirus cases were identified through positive tests today, bringing the confirmed total to five. A 34-year-old Rwandan man who arrived from South Sudan on 6 March 2020,”

“His brother, a 36-year-old Rwandan who arrived from Fiji via USA and Qatar on 8 March 2020. A 30-year-old Rwandan man in Kigali with no recent travel history. A 22-year-old man with Ugandan nationality who arrived In Rwanda from London on 15 March 2020,” a statement from the Ministry reads.

The Ministry said all patients are currently under treatment and are in stable condition and are isolated from other patients.

“The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. All residents of Rwanda should continue to observe all instructions from health authorities, particularly by washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and reporting any symptoms by calling the toll-free number 114 or contacting a medical professional,” the government said.

New developments

In a related development, the Embassy of Belgium announced on Sunday it was suspending activities at the mission after an individual who tested positive of COVID 19 took part in a meeting at the embassy.

“Following the participation of the person infected by the virus #Covid19 at a meeting at the Embassy, the Belgian Embassy in Kigali will be closed until 28/03/2020 following guidelines from the local authorities and as a precautionary measure,” the embassy announced.

The New Coronavirus which continues to spread globally has so far killed 6, 492 people and infected 168,834