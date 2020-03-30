Rwanda Education Board Uploads Free Bundle Lessons on Youtube

With more days ahead into the current coronavirus lockdown, Rwanda Education Board (REB) has moved to free YouTube lessons to keep students up to speed with visual online education.

In order to actualize this, REB decided to join the YouTube channel this March 28, 2020 to start loading graphic classroom session for both primary and secondary school students.

So far the channel has eleven videos loaded which were loaded starting this Sunday.

The Director General of REB, Dr. Irénée Ndayambaje told KTPress that the YouTube channel was launched as a way of helping students and teachers to continue learning during the covid-19 lockdown period.

“The content was shot earlier from different classroom sessions and settings which can help the student to do a visualized revision and understand a lesson they didn’t get well. Teachers can also learn from them and understand how others prepare lessons,” Dr. Ndayambaje said today.

So far, the loaded video lessons range from Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Biology, English literature. REB said that more lessons will be uploaded during this ongoing covid-19 Stay at Home period.

“We are asking that parents subscribe to the REB channel to get and share these essential videos that can help their children learn without spending any internet megabytes. We want more students viewing these lessons so as to be prepared,” Ndayambaje said.

To access these free bundle youtube lessons one clicks here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCSm2s9wZC8B611SIslsUWg/videos

The free internet that is being used for watching these videos was provided by Airtel Rwanda and MTN Rwanda.

REB said that for students and families that cannot access internet-enabled devices such as computers, tablets, and smartphones, there is a new project underway to identify such families in need.

“This is a pilot project, but we have another project that we are planning to ensure that such students are covered. This is still in the pipeline and we will have to see how successful this goes to decide on what next,” Ndayambaje noted.

The YouTube initiative adds to the revamped eLearning http://elearning.reb.rw platform that was upgraded last week to have students stay in touch with their studies.

The eLearning platform serves as an area for e-assessment, for online digital content access, continuous professional development for teachers and school leaders, for school management, and for parents’ communications, and for career guidance.