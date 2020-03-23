Sponsored: 100 Free Channels on StarTimes to African Viewers During Covid-2019



Currently, over 30 countries in Africa have been infected by the COVID-2019 according to WHO. Given the concerns about possible spreading, people are suggested to stay at home. Meanwhile, the pandemic has caused the suspension of sport events including Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UCL and NBA. It is obvious that some patterns in watching TV are changing recently due to the facts mentioned above.

Although sports fans might be disappointed for a while, the following days will witness that news, TV series, reality shows, children’s programmes play an important role in TV broadcasting across Africa.

What to watch at the special time? With an optimized integration of international channels and local channels, StarTimes is honoured to present fabulous content catering to audience of diversified tastes across Africa in English, French, Portuguese and multiple local languages.

And considering the current requirement of keeping up with the latest circumstance regarding the COVID-2019 pandemic during the stay at home, StarTimes opens FREE access to over 100 international and local channels on OTT platform StarTimes ON including international news channels such as France 24, KTN NEWS (Kenya), TVC NEWS (Nigeria) in News category and TRACE MZIKI, TV5 MONDE, DA VINCI in entertainment and education category. Among all the streaming media APPs available in Africa, Startimes ON thus ranked the first in the amount of free channels during the special time.

The subscriber can enjoy both live and VOD content through StarTimes ON anytime and anywhere. There is a variety of content includes top TV series, local films, educational documentaries and children programmes on more than 150 live channels across Africa as well as in the on-demand programming storage of more than 20,000 hours.

With the large-capacity content storage and high identification of network quality, StarTimes ON even is able to offer additional value to the users as to save up to 30% data consumption comparing to the other streaming media platforms.

“StarTimes will keep contributing to making people safe during the special time. Thus we opened the free access to channels and further upgraded StarTimes ON coding technology to decrease again the broadband traffic, allowing users to spend even less data and enjoy more content while using our APP, and decreasing the pressure on Internet and telecom infrastructures,” said Ariel Wang, Operation Director of StarTimes ON.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 30 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170+ brand halls and 30,000+ distributors in 37 countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, etc. The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.