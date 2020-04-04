Coronavirus: 13 New Cases Bring Total in Rwanda to 102

From 89 cases yesterday, on Saturday-April 4, Rwanda confirmed 13 new coronavirus , Covid-19 cases to bring total in Rwanda to 102 as the country starts another 15 Day lockdown.

Cases that were confirmed today involve two people who traveled from Dubai and two others who travelled from Turkey.

The remaining 9 cases are contacts of previously confirmed Covid-19 positive cases who were identified through tracing.

The 9 could so far be the biggest number of cases who were confirmed through tracing in a single day, the biggest number has always been travelers from across the world, predominantly Dubai which is a global market.

The Ministry indicated that all new cases have been isolated and the tracing of their contacts is ongoing.

The Ministry also said that all patients are being treated in “isolated, stable condition in designated health facilities and none is in critical condition.”

The Ministry of Health also maintained a call to Rwandans to remain vigilant to avoid any risk of contamination.

It is a call that comes as the community starts a new 15-day lockdown that will run through April 19 at 23:59.

People will have to stay at home, with only those who seek essential services and those who give the same services only allowed to go out of their compound.

One can go out for shopping food comodities, seeking medical services or other emergencies.

Borders remain closed, except for returning Rwandans and legal residents. Their numbers will still be limited because public transport was restricted since two weeks ago and so were flights in or out of Kigali, except for emergency, security or cargo planes.

Worldwide today, the number of people affected by Covid-19 reached 1,191,059, and deaths reached 64,197 cases.

Italy has so far lost 15,362 people to Covid-19, but today, the United States of America lost the biggest number worldwide with 872 deaths.

In the region, Burundi has the lowest number of COVID-19 positive cases with 3 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, several virtual meetings are taking place both locally, regionally and globally to find a way to address COVID-19.

President Paul Kagame yesterday met several global officials including from World Bank and International Monetary Fund(IMF) to join hands to address the pandemic.

On April 2, IMF approved a $109.4 million financing for Rwanda to go towards the fight against the new Coronavirus.