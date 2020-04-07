Latest: No New Cases of Covid-19, More Patients Declared Free of Infection

On April 7, 2020, as the country starts the week of Commemoration of Genocide against Tutsi, no new case of coronavirus was reported, but the good news of more patients who recovered.

The Ministry of Health reports today; “No new Coronavirus case was identified today out of 806 samples tested. The total remains 105 cases.”

The first batch of patients, 4 people including three Rwandans and one Burundian were discharged on Sunday after successfully recovering.

The Ministry of Health had promised that more would follow, owing to the successful testing-

After two weeks of quarantine and treatments, it requires two successive negative tests that are taken on a required interval to confirm that the COVID-19 patient has recovered, according to the health ministry in earlier reports.

“All patients are under treatment in stable conditions in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is under critical condition,” the Ministry says while calling upon all Rwandans to avoid any risk of contamination.

So far, the world has registered 1,414,165 Covid-19 cases, 81,217 deaths, while 301,177 people recovered.

The number of deaths has reached 17,127 people in Italy, 13,897 in Spain and 12,393 in United States of America. The latter registered the biggest number of deaths today, 1,522 people.