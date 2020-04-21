Three New COVID-19 Patients Identified As Four Recover

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 3 new Coronavirus cases were identified through testing, pushing the cases in the country to 150 ever since the first patient was diagnosed in the country.

The three were identified out of 1,449 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The daily brief from the Ministry indicated that 4 more people recovered and got discharged, putting the number of total recoveries in the country at 84. It means that active cases are now 66.

“All active cases are in isolation in stable condition, and one is receiving oxygen therapy as a precaution,” the Ministry said, adding that no fatalities yet.

The new cases come after the country announced no new cases on Monday out of 1,299 tests which were done. Four more patients recovered on Monday.

The Ministry of Health maintains that the general public should respect the government instructions regarding protection against Covid-19 by avoiding unnecessary movements and staying at home.

Rwandans have been advised to wear face masks when they go in public places and while at home as a precaution measure.

According to the Food and Drug Authority (FDA), at least 6 million masks will be manufactured by the end of the week while more than 10 million should be readily available by the end of the lockdown expected to end on April 30.

The virus continues to cause rampage across the world with cases in the region especially in Kenya and Tanzania still appearing.

On Tuesday cases globally crossed the 2.5 million mark, at 2,536,673 while deaths were at 175, 759 by press time.