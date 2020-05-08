COVID-19: Two New Cases As First Week-end in Eased Lockdown Starts

It is five days since Rwanda eased the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing several businesses to resume.

The law enforcers, health officials, and other stakeholders are adjusting here and there, to make sure that no other incident causes a setback in the COVID-19 fight and obliges a new total lockdown.

The numbers on Friday were not worrisome. Out of 1,353 tests that were conducted on Friday two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

There were on the other side, three new recoveries.

This has slightly changed the numbers with a total of 273 confirmed cases, 136 total recoveries and 137 active cases. No death has been registered since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 14.

As of today, 40,187 tests have been conducted in Rwanda. The Ministry of Health said last week, that more mass testing will be conducted.

Meanwhile, service providers in prolonged lockdown are still working with their clients to make sure that there is no total rupture for the time being.

Artists announce their plans to conduct online concerts while schools are shifting to online platforms alternatives making sure that in September when schools reopen, children resume courses when they are even brighter.

The Rwanda football association (FERWAFA) is consulting member clubs on the fate of the football league that was suspended indefinitely with a maximum of seven games to go.

From the first meeting – pending another one tomorrow, it is clear that APR FC which has six marks ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports could be crowned champions.

The Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Ngamoje announced on Friday, that the Ministry is introducing robots in COVID-19 testing in public places.