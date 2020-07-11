COVID-19: Rwanda Registers 42 New Cases As New Cluster Emerges

Rwanda has confirmed 42 New COVID-19 cases, 17 of which were registered from a new cluster in Nyabihu district.

“Nyabihu:17 (cluster in a detention center/imfungwa), Kigali:16 (including returnees & tests of high-risk group,” reports the Ministry of Health.

Rusizi district, at the border with DR Congo in the Western Province which is still in total lockdown, registered 5 cases while Nyamagabe district, Southern Province registered 4 cases.

The latest update brought the new COVID-19 cases to a total of 1,252 cases of which 614 are still active.

There are also 635 recoveries who include 12 that were registered on Friday. There has been 3 COVID-19 deaths since March 14 when the first case was confirmed in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, three out of seven zones of Kigali city that were placed in total lockdown since June 25 have seen the lockdown lifted.

The zones are Gisenga village of Kigali cell, Kigali sector of Nyarugenge district, Ruganwa 1 oof Kinungu cell in Rugarama sector, Kicukiro district and part of Nyenyeri village of Bwerankori cell, also in the same sector.

Kadobogo and Kamabuye villages of Kigali and Kigarama sectors of Nyarugenge and Kicukiro sectors respectively will remain in the lockdown.

This also applies to Zuba and the lower part of Nyenyeri in the Kigarama sector, Kicukiro district.