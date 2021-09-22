WHO Pledges More Support to Rwanda’s Vaccination Plan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged continuous support for Rwanda to reach the country’s target of vaccinating 60% of its population by 2022.

The International health regulator (WHO) vowed support, after 1,416,794 people received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 21.

“WHO will continue to support the Government of Rwanda to reach the country’s target to vaccinate 60% of the population by 2022. Vaccinating everyone, everywhere, is the only way to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” WHO tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health, one million vaccines will be received in the country before this month ends.

“Before this month ends, we shall receive 1 million vaccines. Our target of vaccinating 60% of the entire population will depend on the continuous receiving of vaccines. If this speed persists, this year will end with vaccination of 30%, and next year reaching 60%,” Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health said.

“We trust that we shall continue getting vaccines in different ways including the ones that we buy as the government, and through the COVAX initiative. With different ways, we think we shall hit the target by next year,” Dr. Ngamije noted.

COVID-19 vaccination program was officially launched on 5 March 2021 and so far, 1,416,794 people have received a second dose of the vaccine as of September 21.