Bayisenge Returns to Bangladesh Side Saif Sporting Club

byJacques Furaha November 08, 2021 at 10:22 pm 0

Emery Bayisenge has rejoined the Bangladesh-based side in a move that saw the defender signing on until 2023.

The 27-year old was today officially presented as a Saif Sporting Club player as he posed for photos with his new jersey alongside club officials.

Bayisenge played for Saif Sporting Club in 2019 but his first spell in Bangladesh was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Rwanda and spent one year with AS Kigali.

Bayisenge previously featured for APR FC, Isonga FC and Morroco’s KAC de Kénitra.

