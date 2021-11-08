Rwanda to Host the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

From this Tuesday 9th through 12th November 2021 Rwanda will host the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay to celebrate and connect communities from across the Commonwealth.

This will be the tenth destination after Uganda.

The Relay introduces Commonwealth Games that will take place in Birmingham in 2022.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition.

For its third time in Rwanda since 2014, the Queen’s Baton will tour the Kigali Genocide Memorial and Campaign against Genocide Museum, Nyandungu Urban Wetland Ecotourism Park, Lycée de Kigali, Gahanga Cricket Stadium and Kigali City.

The Queen’s Baton will be carried by the captains of national teams and it will be an opportunity to showcase untold stories from Baton bearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their community.

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay is an epic journey covering the entirety of the Commonwealth as it will travel to all 72 nations and territories, covering a distance of 140,000 kilometres.

For 269 days, the Baton will travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, before it embarks on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days.