DRC, Rwanda Army Chiefs Discuss Regional Security

The RDF Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Kazura, held talks with his Congolese counterpart on various issues concerning regional security. Courtesy photosThe Democratic Republic of Congo Armed Forces (FARDC) Chief of General Staff, Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense is in Rwanda on an official visit where he held talks with his Rwandan counterpart on regional security.

Today, Gen Mbala Munsense Célestin and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters, Kimihurura.

The discussions centered on the regional security situation and the fight against terrorist groups.

“Our delegation is here to discuss a framework of plans established with our neighboring countries in dealing with terrorist groups and other transnational threats. This conforms with recommendations from the African Union to combine effort in fighting threats that hinder our collective development”. Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense said.

Gen Mbala Munsense added that the discussions also looked at mutual efforts to prevent negative forces operating along our borders in a bid to strengthen our relationships towards the mutual development of our people”.

On recent allegations that M23 elements conducted an attack on DRC territory from Rwanda and Uganda, the FARDC Chief of General Staff, Gen Mbala said: “We have opted to give time to the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) to do its work and give us precisions on the situation.”