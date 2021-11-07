Focus On Unity Of Rwandans, to Fight Evil Plans Against Rwanda – First Lady Jeannette Kagame

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame has urged the youth to be strong and to stick to unity of Rwandans, the base of living, nation building and development, in order to fight evil plans that aim to destroy what has been achieved.

Mrs. Kagame pointed out that there are seen and unseen “things” that wish to put the country back in atrocious situations.

“There are things you can’t see with your eyes, and there are those that you can see, all aiming at destroying what has been achieved and struggling to put us back from our past misery. However, be strong, focused and rely on the unity of Rwandans. It’s the base of living, nation building, for the new born, their raising and the country they cherish,” Mrs. Kagame said.

“Your eyes should see them fast, know how to decide, fight them and never break the bond,” She added.

The First Lady made the observation during the 25th anniversary celebration of Association of Genocide Survivors Students (AERG)at Intare Conference Arena on Saturday 6.

The celebration coincided with the 18th anniversary of the Graduates Genocide Survivors Organization (GAERG).

With a theme, “Ishema tuvoma mu kubaho kwacu” loosely translated as the pride we fetch from our existence, the anniversary aimed at celebrating AERG and GAERG members who have been able to withstand tragic moments of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and managed to strive for a better future.

“Unity is strength that gives the country a direction, and a good direction. This should always be compromised,” Dr. Jean-Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement said.

“You were left alone, at a young age, but you became strong, defeated the agony, trauma and you are now contributing to nation building, the country appreciates you for the good job. You did important things; besides the atrocities you went through.”

According to AERG, during the course of 25 years, several things were achieved including a multi-billion shelter for the genocide survivors (One Dollar Campaign building located in Gisozi sector) and the establishment of Aheza healing and career center in Bugesera district, Eastern province, among others.

Kevine Musabyimana, who is among the members of AERG, told the media that her life saw moments of depression and loneliness which were relieved upon joining AERG in 2007.

The 29-year-old was orphaned by the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi at the age of two.

“In the association, I found people whom we shared the same problems with and I was open to talk, got relieved and started a new life of socializing with people and regaining the hope of living,” she said.

“It is very difficult to live a kind of life without anyone to look up to, but upon joining the association, it acted as my new family, and I considered it as my new home.”

The association of AERG was established on October 20, 1996. At the origins Genocide orphans who had no one to look up to decided to create families between themselves.

From that time, the association has reportedly facilitated more than 150,000 survivor students through mental health and socio-economic development.