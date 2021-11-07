World Cup Qualifiers: Mali Coach Names Squad for Rwanda Game 

Mali coach Mohammed Magassouba named a 26-man World Cup qualifying squad on Friday ahead of this month’s games against Rwanda and Uganda

Mali will resume their qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a game against Rwanda on November 11 at Stade de Kigali before traveling to Conakry, Guinea where they will host Uganda on November 14.

Magassouba has named almost the same squad that played Kenya, giving the maiden call-up for the Austria-based Amadou Danté.

Meanwhile, Rwanda head coach Vincent Mashami has also named his squad for games against Mali and Uganda.The first batch of Amavubi Stars met up yesterday to begin preparations as they wait for the foreign-based players to join them in the camp.

Amavubi,who sit bottom of their group with one point in four games, will conclude their group E fixtures away to Kenya on November 15.

Mai lead Group E for the World Cup qualifiers and will come to Rwanda knowing they require at least four points in their remaining two games to advance to the next and final round of qualifiers for next year’s World Cup.

Mali full squad