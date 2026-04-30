CAVB: Rwandan Clubs Police VC and REG VC to Battle for a Spot in the Continental Final

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda volleyball fans have something more to be excited about hosting the CAVB African Men’s Volleyball Club Championship than just the world-class facilities; the nation is now guaranteed a representative in the final following the advancement of both REG VC and Police VC to a historic semi-final showdown.
The 47th edition of the tournament, which has been underway in Kigali since April 20, 2026, reached this significant milestone this Thursday at the BK Arena. The breakthrough was first set in motion during a high-stakes quarter-final match where Rwanda’s REG VC (Rwanda Energy Group) defeated Kenya’s KPA (Kenya Ports Authority) in a competitive four-set encounter.
The Path to the Semi-Finals
The victory for REG VC was a display of tactical discipline and home-court advantage as the Rwandan side secured the win with a 3-1 set score, navigating through several tight moments where the momentum threatened to shift. After taking the first two sets 28-26 and 25-18, REG VC dropped the third 17-25 before battling back in a tense fourth set to win 30-28 and seal the match. The final set was particularly telling, as REG VC fended off multiple set points from the Kenyan side to spark celebrations among the local supporters.
Joining them in the final four are Police VC, who secured their spot after an intense five-set thriller against another local rival, Kepler VC. The match was highly competitive from the start; Kepler VC took the first set 27-25, but Police VC bounced back to take the second 25-19. Kepler VC reclaimed the lead by winning the third set 26-24, but Police VC again responded by taking the fourth set 25-19, leveling the match at 2-2. With the sets tied, a fifth and deciding tie-break set was played, which Police VC won 15-9 to seal the victory.
A Historic Milestone for the Host Nation
The result sets up an all-Rwandan semi-final between REG VC and Police VC, scheduled for this Friday at the BK Arena. Because these two local giants are facing each other in the semi-finals, the competition format guarantees that one domestic club will progress to the grand final. This marks the first time since the inception of the African Club Championship 47 years ago that a Rwandan team will compete for the gold medal.
While APR VC was eliminated in the Round of 16 and will now play in the classification matches for 9th to 16th place, the overall performance of the Rwandan contingent has been the story of the tournament. With three teams reaching the quarter-finals and two now confirmed for the semi-finals, the event has showcased the increasing depth of the national league and Rwanda’s rising competitiveness in continental volleyball.
“Having a guaranteed finalist is a major step forward for the sport in Rwanda,” noted a technical official at the arena. “It validates the growth of our local clubs and gives the fans a reason to pack the BK Arena for the final stages.”
As the tournament enters its final days, the focus shifts to the Friday showdown. Whichever side emerges victorious between REG VC and Police VC, Rwandan volleyball has already secured its most successful continental campaign to date. The winner will carry the nation’s hopes into the final to fight for the ultimate prize in African club volleyball.