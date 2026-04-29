Rwandan Giants APR VC Crashes Out as Trio Marches into CAVB Quarterfinals

KIGALI – The 2026 Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship shifted from celebration to survival on Wednesday, as a night of high-stakes drama saw one of Rwanda’s most storied clubs, APR VC, sent packing from the knockout stage.
While the hosts still have plenty to cheer for with three teams advancing, the exit of the “Army Side” looms large over the bracket. APR’s continental dreams were dismantled by Faith Union Sport (FUS) of Morocco in a grueling four-set defeat that exposed rare lapses in the Rwandan side’s late-set composure.
Despite the blow to APR, Rwanda’s presence in the final eight remains formidable. Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC maintained their status as tournament favorites with a ruthless straight-sets victory over Uganda’s Sport-S. Their middle-blockers dominated the net from the opening serve, rendering the Ugandan offense virtually nonexistent.
Meanwhile, Police Volleyball Club put on a defensive masterclass against Nigeria Customs Service. The law enforcers’ transition play was seamless, securing a clinical 3-0 sweep and reinforcing their reputation as the most disciplined unit in the draw.
The night’s most emotional spark came from Kepler Volleyball Club. The tournament debutants showed remarkable grit to come from behind against Kenya’s General Service Unit (GSU), feeding off a deafening home crowd to secure a 3-1 win. Their resilience ensured that Rwanda enters the quarterfinals with a “triple threat” intact.
Beyond the local narrative, the continent’s powerhouses confirmed their title credentials with chilling efficiency. Egypt’s Al Ahly Sporting Club looked untouchable in their straight-sets win over Kalibi SC of Ghana, while fellow Egyptians Petrojet SC utilized their superior height and experience to ground the Ghana Army in four sets.
Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala produced a masterclass in power volleyball to sweep Equity Bank of Kenya. However, Kenyan pride was salvaged by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who eliminated Uganda’s Nemo Stars in a four-set battle of attrition.
With the field now narrowed to the elite eight, the competition enters its most unforgiving phase. Rwanda’s remaining contenders—REG, Police, and Kepler—each bring a distinct tactical identity to the floor, but the margin for error has evaporated.
As the Egyptian giants and Moroccan tacticians converge on the final rounds, the era of easy sets is over. For the hosts, home-court advantage will be vital, but only the most composed and clinical units will survive the battles that lie ahead in the quest for continental glory.
Ghana Army Volleyball Club (White) failed to contain Petrojet Sporting Club of Egypt, conceding a four-set defeat.Kepler Volleyball Club (Green) showed grit and resilience to overcome General Service Unit (GSU) of Kenya in four sets.