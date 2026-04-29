Kigali 2026: CABB: Local Favorites Kepler Forge Ahead as Rwanda Makes History on the Continental Stage

KIGALI – The 2026 Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship shifted from celebration to survival on Wednesday, as a night of high-stakes drama narrowed the field to the final eight. While the hosts still have plenty to cheer for with three teams advancing, the night was defined by a bittersweet mix of clinical victories and a shocking exit for one of Rwanda’s most storied institutions.
APR VC, the “Army Side” traditionally expected to carry the nation’s hopes, saw their continental dreams dismantled by Faith Union Sport (FUS) of Morocco. Despite flashes of the brilliance that carried them through the group stages, APR struggled to find their rhythm in a grueling four-set defeat. The loss exposed rare lapses in composure, leaving the veteran club to fight for placement positions rather than the podium.
A Historic Milestone for East Africa
This exit, while disappointing for APR fans, does little to dim the luster of a tournament that has already made history. For the first time in the 47-year history of the CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship, the competition is being held in East Africa, with Rwanda serving as the prestigious host.
The significance of this moment cannot be overstated. Traditionally dominated by North African powerhouses from Egypt and Tunisia, the arrival of this tournament in Kigali signals the rising profile of volleyball in Sub-Saharan Africa. The spectacular opening of the games earlier this week was more than just a show; it was a declaration that Rwanda has become a premier hub for elite international sports, capable of hosting the continent’s most demanding events.
The Trio’s Triumph: One Step Closer to the Crown
While one giant fell, the rest of Rwanda’s representatives rose to the occasion with remarkable strength. Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC maintained their status as tournament favorites with a ruthless straight-sets victory over Uganda’s Sport-S. Their middle-blockers dominated the net from the opening serve, rendering the Ugandan offense virtually nonexistent.
This momentum was carried forward by Police Volleyball Club, who put on a defensive masterclass against Nigeria Customs Service. The law enforcers’ transition play was seamless, securing a clinical 3-0 sweep and reinforcing their reputation as the most disciplined unit in the draw.
The night’s most emotional spark, however, came from Kepler Volleyball Club. The tournament debutants showed remarkable grit to come from behind against Kenya’s General Service Unit (GSU). Feeding off a deafening home crowd at the BK Arena, the youngsters secured a 3-1 win, ensuring that Rwanda enters the quarterfinals with a “triple threat” intact.
A Catalyst for Growth and Global Standards
Beyond the local narrative, the continent’s traditional heavyweights confirmed their title credentials with chilling efficiency. Egypt’s Al Ahly Sporting Club looked untouchable in their straight-sets win over Kalibi SC of Ghana, while fellow Egyptians Petrojet SC utilized their superior height to ground the Ghana Army in four sets.
Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala produced a masterclass in power volleyball to sweep Equity Bank of Kenya, though Kenyan pride was salvaged by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who eliminated Uganda’s Nemo Stars in a four-set battle of attrition.
Hosting this championship serves as a vital victory for Rwandan sports development. The Ministry of Sports and the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) view this event as a catalyst to inspire the next generation. Seeing world-class clubs compete on home soil provides a tangible roadmap for young players aspiring for the professional stage.
The Road Ahead: No Margin for Error
With the field now narrowed to the elite eight, the competition enters its most unforgiving phase. Rwanda’s remaining contenders—REG, Police, and Kepler—each bring a distinct tactical identity to the floor, but the margin for error has evaporated.
As the Egyptian giants and Moroccan tacticians converge on the final rounds, the era of easy sets is over. For the hosts, home-court advantage will be vital, but only the most composed and clinical units will survive the battles that lie ahead in the quest for continental immortality.