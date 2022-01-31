MININFRA Changes: Gatete Out, Nsabimana In

President Paul Kagame has rung the changes in the Ministry of Infrastructure, dropping Amb. Claver Gatete, who has been heading the docket since September 2018. Gatete was replaced by Eng. Ernest Nsabimana, who prior to his appointment as the Minister of Infrastructure, was serving as the Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

At the same Ministry, Eng. Patricia Uwase, who was the Permanent Secretary, was elevated to the Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure while Amb. Gatete was appointed the Ambassador-designated and Rwanda’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York.

Amb. Gatate replaces Amb. Valentine Rugwabiza, who has been Rwanda’s envoy to the UN since 2016.

Eng. Nsabimana was appointed the Director General of RURA in December 2020, replacing Lt Col Patrick Nyirishema. Prior to being appointed the head of RURA, Eng. Nsabimana was the City of Kigali Vice Mayor in charge of urbanization and Infrastructure while before then he worked as the Principal of IPRC Karongi.