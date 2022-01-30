Total Energies CEO Meets President Paul Kagame

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Paul Kagame held a meeting with Patrick Pouyanné, the Chairman and CEO of Total Energies and signed a Memorudum of Understanding (MoU) with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) to consider and develop collaboration in various sectors.

Total Energies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

In 2021 the company declared a broad energy company and reasserted ambition to be a world-class player in the energy transition, committed to the global NetZero ambition pushed at the COP26.

Both RDB and Total Energies held a business forum in Kigali this Sunday January 30,2022 attended by Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné, and Rwanda’s private sector members.

The forum aimed exploring areas of collaboration between the two parties but also expose Total Energies to local companies.

RDB CEO Claire Akamanzi highlighted potential opportunities for collaboration that include; renewable energy, energy distribution and storage, carbon credits, conservation and biodiversity, as well as education programs for energy transition.

Robert Bafakulera, Chairman of Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) expressed readiness by the business community to tap into opportunities presented by Total Energies.

Total Energies comes to Rwanda after the company recently announced closure of its operations in Myanmar but also seizing an opportunity of leasing rights to develop an offshore windfarm in Scotland, representing TotalEnergies’ largest renewables development project to date in Europe.

“This achievement brings us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100 GW in renewable generation capacity by 2030,” the company said on its Twitter handle.

Total Energies, formerly Total, is the second largest Global Liquefied natural gas (LNG) player with a global portfolio of nearly 50 metric tons per year (Mt/y) by 2025 and a global market share of around 10%.

This is attributed to its interests in liquefaction plants in Angola, Australia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia and Qatar, the company markets LNG on all world markets.

Total Energies also benefits from strong and diversified positions throughout the LNG value chain, including gas production, LNG transportation, LNG trading, and some recent development in the LNG industry for maritime transport.