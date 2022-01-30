Tony Hernandez  Bounces Back As Mukura Vs Head Coach

Mukura Vs has confirmed Tony Hernandez’s return to the club as their head coach.

Hernandez was reappointed on a two-year contract to replace Emmanuel Ruremesha who was sacked by the club this month following “poor performance” after ending Mukura Victory Sports’ hopes of a league title race.

The club confirmed the return of Jose Antonio Hernandez (Tony Hernandez) via their Twitter.

The Spanish tactician was the assistant coach of Mathurin Olivier Ovambe from September 2019 and took the charge as head coach of the HUYE based after the departure of Ovambe who parted ways with the club after only three months in charge.

Hernandez won Agaciro Tournment 2019 when he was assistant coach.

The 39 left the club the same year due to misunderstanding with the club management.

He coached different clubs including Atletico Madrid Junior and Real Madrid junior as well as Real de Minas from Honduras.

Mukura Victory Sports currently sits on 8th position of Primus National League with 20points 11 adrift log leaders APR FC.