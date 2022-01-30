Dr. Tumusiime Mutebile Burial: Dr. Kaberuka Represents President Kagame

The former president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Donald Kaberuka on Sunday represented President Paul Kagame at the burial of the former Governor of Bank of Uganda, Dr. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, which by the time of publication was still going on, in the south western Ugandan district of Kabale.

Dr. Kaberuka, who was accompanied by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Col. Joseph Rutabana, delivered a condolence message on behalf of President Kagame, in a yet another development that confirms improved relations between Rwanda and Uganda.

The economist who was also a close friend of Dr. Mutebile, travelled to Uganda via the Gatuna One Stop Border post, which is set to reopen tomorrow, Monday, January 31. In his remarks, Dr. Kaberuka described the deceased as an economist of incredible pedigree the African continent has lost.

Uganda’s High Commission to Kigali tweeted about the development while two SUVs were shown by Ugandan media, crossing via the unfinished Ugandan side of the border, at Katuna, which is still undergoing construction.

“I bring you greetings from President Paul Kagame and the people Rwanda, at the time when you honour and celebrate the life of Emmanuel. It couldn’t be otherwise -the people of Rwanda, the people of Kabale, the people of Kigezi and Uganda in general, our cultural link by blood goes really a long way,”

Dr. Kaberuka told Ugandans that President Kagame joins them in celebrating the life of Dr. Mutebile, adding that the two countries hope to do everything they can to fully restore cordial relations.

“My presence here, as an Envoy of my President, is a sign of the desire of the people and the two countries to live together in harmony and peace, to celebrate together,”

“We know that in recent times there have been some challenges but we also know that significant efforts by our two leaders are underway to resolve those issues because they are resolvable,” Dr. Kaberuka said.

Dr. Kaberuka said that the people of Rwanda and the people of Uganda are brothers and have the ability to work together to resolve the problems, so that they can work together to develop the two great countries.

He said that Dr. Mutebile rescued Economists from being called ‘dismal scientists’ by proving that good economics can deliver prosperity for the people, adding that he influenced a generation of African economists, including himself.

“I’ve benefited a good deal for my interaction with him. We compared notes frequently, on matters of economic policy, when both of us had duties in our respective countries and later, when I was appointed head of the AfDB,” Dr. Kaberuka said, detailing his connection to Mutebile.

Following his passing , Rwanda’s Central Bank, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) extended a condolence message to its Ugandan counterpart, recognising the contribution of the deceased towards transformative policy reforms.

The Board, Management and Staff of the National Bank of Rwanda extend their deepest condolences to the Bank of Uganda family, friends and all Ugandans on the passing of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, Governor of the Bank of Uganda,”

“Governor Tumusiime Mutebile will be dearly missed for his great contribution in fostering cooperation and integration an1ong our Central Banks in the EAC region but most importantly will be remembered and celebrated for preva1ling over bold and transformative monetary policy reforms. His legacy will forever be cherished,” the Central Bank wrote.

