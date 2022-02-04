Dr. Nsanzimana Appointed CHUB Director General

The former Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, has been appointed the Director General of the Director General of the University Teaching Hospital in Butare (CHUB), nearly two months after he was suspended from his RBC position.

An appointment letter signed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, dated February 7, confirmed that Dr. Nsanzimana will be heading the Huye-based facility, taking over from Dr. Christian Ngarambe, who has been the Acting DG.

Dr. Nsanzimana was suspended from duty on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, pending investigation “over matters of accountability.” Nsanzimana was appointed head of RBC at the end of July 2019, eight months before the first case of coronavirus was reported in Rwanda. He replaced Dr. Jeannine Condo.

Dr. Nsanzimana was a key figure in Rwanda’s efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He has extensive experience in HIV program design, strategic planning, implementation, and operational research with a focus on global care and treatment of people living with HIV.

He holds a Medical Degree (MD) and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Epidemiology from the National University of Rwanda; a PhD in Epidemiology from Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, University of Basel, Switzerland.

Dr. Nsanzimana also served as Assistant Professor of Global Health at the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and taught Epidemiology and Research Methodology at the University of Rwanda among others.