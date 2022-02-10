Kagame, Nyusi Discuss Mozambique Operations

President Paul Kagame has today received President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique at Village Urugwiro, office of the president reported.

Both heads of state hold a meeting during which they discussed the good progress that has been made between Rwanda and Mozambique in the ongoing cooperation towards securing Cabo Delgado as well as other areas of bilateral collaboration.

Since July 2021, the Government of Rwanda, at the request of the Government of Mozambique deployed a 1,000-person contingent of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Rwanda National Police (RNP) to Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, which were affected by terrorism and insecurity.

Rwandan contingent delivered beyond expectations and freed several part of this province including the mineral rich Palma distrct.

During his latest visit to Mozambique in September 2021, President Kagame thanked the Rwandan contingent.

He told the joint Rwandan troops in Mozambique that the work done so far to restore peace in the Cabo Delgado Province would continue.

Currently, schools reopened in Cabo Delgado and other businesses are resuming.