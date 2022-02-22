Look To This Day, And Be Rewarded With Much than Palindromes, And Ambigrams

We are often urged to “live in the moment” but how many of us ever do, or try to live each of our days fully, let alone, the moments? If you are one of those lucky ones, one of your rewards is that you will have noticed today’s special date.

Written out in its numerals, 22.02.2022, you have a palindrome, and an ambigram.

If your response to that is “a whaty and whaty?” A palindrome is a word, or sequence that reads backwards as it does forwards. Try, nurses run. See? An ambigram is any typographical design that can be read in several orientations, in a mirror image, for instance. Try yeah. Yeah? You say, yeah, that’s right, it is, or can be an ambigram.

All this you would have noted, if you had been alert to your day, or to put it more poetically, courtesy of the great Indian Sanskrit poet and writer, Kalidasa:

Look to this day!

For it is life, the very life of life

In its brief course

Lie all the verities and realities of your existence:

The bliss of growth

The glory of action

The splendour of beauty,

For yesterday is but a dream

And tomorrow only a vision,

But today well lived makes every yesterday a dream

Of happiness

And every tomorrow a vision of hope.

Look well, therefore, to this day!

Such is the salutation of the dawn.

And you get not to miss your palindromes and ambigrams, whenever, if ever, they occur.