President Kagame Joins Heads of State for Inauguration of Wade Stadium

President Paul Kagame has joined african heads of State and soccer lovers for the launch of a state-of the-art Abdulaye Wade Stadium in Senegal.

The 50 seater Stade Olympique de Diamniadio also stadium named after former president of the country was built in Diamniadio, a new city located 20 kilometers from Capital Dakar.

Its inauguration attracted several presidents including Adama Barrow of Zambia, George Weah of Liberia and Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló Guinea on top President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and host President Macky Sall.

World Football Federation President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football’s President Patrick Motsepe also made it to the colorful celebration.

“We welcome you to this big day for our country and for Africa at large,” President Macky Sall said who also hosted the dignitaries on a gala dinner.

Two teams of African football veteran stars are also playing as part of inuaguration of the stadium. A team of the football stars of Senegal will meet a team of football stars from Africa.

Thus, Senegalese legends like Elhadji Diouf , Oumar Diallo, Moussa Ndiaye, Mamadou Diallo among others will show what they did best for their homeland-Senegal.

On another side, Camerounian Samuel Eto’o Fils, Ivory Cost’s Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Nwanko Kanu and others will also remind football lovers about their thrilling past.

currently attending a State Luncheon hosted by President @Macky_Sall in honour of visiting Heads of State, in Dakar for the inauguration of Stade Abdoulaye Wade.