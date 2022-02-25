President Kagame, First Lady Join Dr. Paul Farmer Vigil

President Paul Kagame and the First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, on Thursday evening in Kigali, joined the family of deceased American physician, philanthropist and friend of Rwanda, Dr. Paul Farmer, who died on Monday, February 21, in Rwanda.

The Head of State and the First Lady joined in a private vigil relatives and friends of Dr. Farmer, who was the co-founder of Partners in Health, a non-government organisation focusing on access to healthcare for the vulnerable and the Butaro-based University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), which he was the chancellor.

“This evening in Kigali, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame joined Dr. Didi Bertrand Farmer and family as well as friends and colleagues of Dr. Paul Farmer for a farewell ceremony in honor of Dr. Paul Farmer and the immeasurable global impact of his life.” the President’s Office said.

Dr. Farmer succumbed to a reported cardiac event in his apartment at the North Province-based university, where he was championing the training of a cohort of new medical doctors specializing in oncology.

The First Lady added her voice to the many globally that have described Dr. Farmer as a one of a kind human being who had a heart for the people and died doing what he loved, calling him by his Rwandan nickname ‘Muganga Mwiza’ or ‘the Good Doctor’.

“‘Muganga mwiza’ was a dear friend to many. He leaves a bottomless hole in too many people’s hearts; a hole as big as his love for all and every human. His legacy lives on. May his soul rest in peace.” tweeted the First Lady, signing off the tweet with ‘JK’.

In previous tweets, President Kagame said that it was hard to find the words to express the sad news of the passing of Paul Farmer, who he said combined many things hard to find in one person.

“The weight of his loss is in many ways personal, to the country of Rwanda (which he loved and to which he contributed so much during its reconstruction), to my family and to myself. I know there are many who feel this way in Africa and beyond.” President Kagame tweeted.

The passing on of Dr. Farmer has devastated many, including global figures who described him as a selfless man who dedicated his life to saving the lives of others and support the vulnerable.

Former U.S President Barack Obama and wife Michelle also mourned Dr. Farmer, pointing out that he lived an exemplarily life.

“Michelle and I were sad to hear about the passing of Paul Farmer. His life was an example of how one man with vision and heart can change the world for the better.” Obama tweeted

Tributes continue to pour in from different parts of the world while several vigils have been held in Rwanda, particularly in locations where his organisations operated.